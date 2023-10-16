Cyberpunk 2077 Rebel Rebel Walkthrough

Rebel Rebel is a side job in Cyberpunk 2077 that you will get during Act 2 in Rancho Coronado of the Santo Domingo area. This quest is given to you by Kerry and can be started after completing the A Like Supreme side job of the same questline.

In this side quest, you must meet Kerry, help him set a trap, and blow up a van. Once the quest is completed, you will be rewarded with eddies, EXP, and street cred.

Talk to Kerry

After completing the A Like Supreme side job, you must wait for Kerry Eurodyne’s call to start the Rebel Rebel side job. Go to Kerry’s villa, which will be close to the fast travel point in North Oak, Westbrook

After getting there, you need to spend an in-game day by skipping time, after which he will call you. Skipping the time will also solve the Cyberpunk 2077 Rebel Rebel not starting issue if you face it.

Meet Kerry at Rancho Coronado

Kerry will tell you over the phone that he has the perfect job for you. Now, you must wait until midnight and then meet Kerry in Cyberpunk 2077 at Rancho Coronado. The meeting will happen between 12:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Once Kerry appears at the meeting spot, get in his car and converse with him.

Kerry will explain the job on the way, and then you can grab some gear from the trunk of his car. Take this gear and follow Kerry. He will take you to the middle of the road, where you need to set up the gear, a spike strip.

Go to the bus stop

Follow Kerry as he takes you to a bus stop. Wait for the equipment van here, and once you spot it, make the driver get out. Blow up the van using a grenade and then talk to Kerry again.

After blowing up the van, get in Kerry’s car and drive as fast as possible to lose the NCPD. Kerry will ask you to take you to the Capitan Caliente in Night City. You can quickly get to this place by following the mission marker on the map.

Enter the Night City restaurant and talk to Kerry there. Once your conversation with him is finished, the Rebel Rebel side job in Cyberpunk 2077 will end. You will be rewarded with 13900 Eddies, 348 XP, and Street Cred. This will also unlock the I Don’t Wanna Hear It side job.