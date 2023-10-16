Cyberpunk 2077 A Like Supreme Walkthrough

A Like Supreme is a side job in Cyberpunk 2077 that takes place during Act 2 of the game. This side quest takes place in Santo Domingo and can only be unlocked after you have completed the Second Conflict side job.

This quest is pretty straightforward as you must go to a bar, meet Nancy, and perform on stage. At the end of this gig, you are rewarded with an Archangel revolver, an excellent reward for a simple quest.

Talk to Nancy

For this Cyberpunk 2077 A Like Supreme objective, Nancy will call you, and you can talk to her about the gig at the Red Dirt bar.

After talking to Nancy over the phone, wait till it is evening and then make your way to the Red Dirt bar. This is where you will meet Nancy. Talk to her and ask her about Kerry.

Take the pills

After talking to Nancy, make your way to the bar restroom. Take Misty Pills so Johnny can take control of V’s body in Cyberpunk 2077 A like Supreme.

Converse with Kerry and get on the stage

You can talk to Kerry after taking the pills, as he will arrive at the exact location where Nancy was. Talk to him and then get on the stage with him. You will have a few dialogue options here, with the main choice of whether you want to sing.

No matter your choice, it will not affect the story’s outcome. Once you are done performing, talk to Kerry at the bar as Johnny to end this gig.

Should you sing or not in Cyberpunk 2077 A Like Supreme

While performing on stage, you will get timed prompts to sing. It is entirely up to you whether you choose to sing, as your choice here will not affect the story in any specific way. But I will recommend you to sing.

Regardless of your choice, you will be rewarded with 860 Street Cred and 382 EXP upon completing the side job. Once the quest ends, Kerry will reward you with his revolver, the Archangel.

Cyberpunk 2077 A Like Supreme Bug

A Like Supreme bug has been reported where you cannot take Misty’s pills in the bathroom. The solution to this bug is that you must wait for Johnny to finish talking. You can only take the pills when the conversation has come to an end.