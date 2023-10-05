Should You Punch Fingers In Cyberpunk 2077

In Cyberpunk 2077, Fingers is a shit-talker you may punch during the “The Space In Between” mission. During an interrogation with him, his slimy toad attitude will frustrate you and might get you mad enough to punch him in the face.

However, if you punch him, you can lose some important stuff, as Fingers in Cyberpunk 2077 is a Ripperdoc. So the question arises: should you punch Fingers?

Should you Punch Fingers in The Space In Between quest?

The straight answer is “yes”. Fingers is just a crap talker and is of no real use. Before the Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty 2.0 update, Fingers had a unique stock that no other rippers were selling. These were the QianT Sandevistan Mk.4 and Lynx Paws cyberware.

However, after the 2.0 update rolled in, all ripper-docks have this, making Fingers useless. It is safe to say you can punch Fingers in Cyberpunk 2077 without losing anything.

What happens if you kill Fingers in Cyberpunk 2077

If you decide to unleash your madness on Fingers and give him a good punch, it will make him unconscious, and you will lose access to all his Ripperdoc services. Moreover, the police will hunt you down, as killing someone in Cyberpunk 2077 is a crime. Even after you finish the mission and go to meet him, you will not have the option to interact with him.

You will lose dialogue options as well as Ripperdoc stocks by punching Fingers. But, as mentioned above, his stock can easily be found on other rippers down the street. There is no harm in killing Fingers in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.