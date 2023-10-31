How To Use The Projectile Launch System In Cyberpunk 2077

The Projectile Launch System (PLS) is an Arms cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077 that allows you to wreak havoc against your enemies and cause insane damage by launching projectiles at them.

Essentially, it is a missile launcher that comes attached to your arm. The PLS can also be charged, which gives the user 30% increased damage, a 25% greater blast radius, and a 40% chance to dismember enemies.

Considering its ability to wreak havoc, you will naturally want to know where to find it and how to use it in Night City.

Projectile Launch System location in Cyberpunk 2077

The Projectile Launch System comes in different rarities in Cyberpunk 2077. The rare variant costs 12950 Eddies, the epic one 20450 Eddies, and the legendary variant an eye-watering 35450 Eddies.

To get the PLS, you will have to head to a Ripperdoc. You can get the rare version from Buck’s Clinic, or the Ripperdoc in Japantown, as well as from Dr. Chrome, Cassius, and Kraviz’s clinic.

The epic version can be found at Octavio’s clinic, with the Ripperdoc in Arroyo, the Ripperdoc in West Winds Estate, as well as with the one in Wellsprings.

The Legendary version, however, can only be found with the Ripperdoc in Downtown.

How to equip and use the Projectile Launch System

Once you’ve bought the Projectile Launch System, to use it, you will have to equip it in the Arms slot in the Cyberware section. Furthermore, you will also have to go to the Quick Access option in the Inventory menu and equip the PLS in the Gadget slot.

Recommended Cyberware Mods

The best mods you can use for your Projectile Launch System are either Tranquilizer or Electrical rounds, although explosive rounds may cause the most damage. In addition, you should get the Sensory amplifier and Titanium plating, available with the Ripperdoc in West Heywood.

Recommended Perks

Doomlauncher is easily the best perk to get for the Projectile Launch System in Cyberpunk 2077. When used in conjunction with Pyromania and Burn the City, it is even more effective.

Also useful are the relic perks Jailbreak, which allows you to fire 5 consecutive missiles, and Launch Capacity, which gives you one extra charge.

It would also be smart to focus on Health perks in order to mitigate the damage taken while using the PLS.

The PLS has without a doubt benefitted from update 2.0, as it has now been greatly optimized.

Splash damage now seems to be the go-to strategy to take down enemies using it as it offers a greater chance of causing damage.

Moreover, the Relic perks mentioned before give you more damage-causing capability by allowing you to launch 15 missiles across 3 charges.

Can you beat Cyberpunk 2077 with only the Projectile Launch System?

It is theoretically possible to beat Cyberpunk 2077 with just the PLS, with there being recorded instances of users doing so.

However, the Projectile Launch System only shines when used in specific builds, and together with other weapons such as Shotguns and ARs/SMGs. That is how you make the game easier for yourself while ensuring maximum satisfaction gained.