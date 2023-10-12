How To Get Problem Solver In Cyberpunk 2077

Problem Solver is a Legendary Submachine Gun in Cyberpunk 2077, with a high fire rate and attack damage. It is a decent pick for most of the close-range combats. Problem Solver competes with Fenrir in performance, the best SMG.

I will now discuss how you can get the Problem Solver Iconic weapon and all the details about its attachment and mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 Problem Solver location

You can find the Problem Solver during the Riders on the Storm side job. During this side job, you will enter the Wraith’s Camp and free Saul. You will notice a big guy on the watch when you enter the camp’s front gate.

When he sees you, he runs away to warn others. This is the guy holding the Problem Solver SMG. You must kill multiple guards to get to him and take the Problem Solver Gun inside the camp. Remember that the Problem Solver in Cyberpunk 2077 is easily missable if you played the Riders on the Storm and didn’t get it the first time.

However, if you haven’t killed anyone during the Riders on the Storm side job, you can always return to the Wraith Basecamp and kill the guy holding it.

Problem Solver Attachments and Mods

Most of the High Tier weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 come with attachment slots. Problem Solver comes with a Scope Slot and a Muzzle Slot. Aside from that, it also has two empty slots for mods.

I will recommend you to use mods like Autoloader and Countermass. The first will reduce the reload time, and the second will nullify the vertical recoil.

Cyberpunk 2077 Problem Solver Stats

Here are the stats of Problem Solver SMG: