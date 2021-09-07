In Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous, you will be required to find Thall and Aranka, NPCs in the Starward Gaze mission. In this guide, we will show you Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Thall Location.

Locating Thall and Aranka can be a bit tricky as they’re disguised as one of the Crusaders. So to find either of them, you’ll have to first arrive at Market Square.

Meeting up with Aranka

The first path of this mission will lead you up to Aranka, a singer from Desnan. You will find her in the Arendae Party House standing beside a musician nearby a stage.

Go up to her and start a conversation. Aranka will tell you to go and find Thall, and for that, she will give you an item.

This item is a Sash, without which you cannot find Thall. Even if you find Thall, you won’t be able to have a conversation with him without it. Make sure you collect it. Just keep it in your inventory and head on to meet Thall.

Meeting up with Thall

You will find Thall the Wallflower in the Market Square, and he will be standing alone in a corner. Go ahead and talk to Thall, and he will recognize Aranka’s Sash.

He will reflect on his actions at the Temple of Desna. From this point on, play along and sing the song after Aranka. Soon you will be able to unlock the Mythic path to Elysium.