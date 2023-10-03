How To Get Militech Apogee Sandevistan In Cyberpunk 2077

Militech Apogee Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is a Cyberware you can get for free if you don’t want to spend money. This is a Tier 5 Cyberware that can make you invincible and will be an excellent pick for all melee and firearms builds.

To get this fantastic Cyberware, you must try your luck by killing an enemy. If you are lucky, you might get one. But, the more accessible way to get the Militech Apogee Sandevistan is to get it from one of its locations.

Cyberpunk 2077: Militech Apogee Sandevistan Locations

You can always buy the Militech Apogee Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077 from Ripperdoc, but that requires money. Moreover, you must be at level 50 to make that purchase. But why should you pay when you can get it for free? Head to the locations I have listed below to get it for free.

Bellevue Overwalk

The first location where you can get the Militech Apogee Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077 is in the apartment near the Bellevue Overwalk.

You can fast-travel to this spot, and once you get there, you have to jump over some rooftops until you enter the apartment beneath the Vargas Billboard.

Inside the room, you will get the Cyberpunk 2077 Sandevistan Cyberware on the table. It is worth noting that if you find this cyberware at level 40, you will receive the legendary version of it. You can get the Iconic version of the cyberware when you find it while being level 50.

Near the Electric Corporation building

This will be your alternative solution if you fail to find the Miletech Apogee Sandevistan in the Bellevue Overwalk. You must go to the Electric Corporation building northeast of Republic East in Cyberpunk 2077 to find the Militech Apogee.

You must be at level 35 and have a Technical Ability of 10. Inside the building, move on to the 06 door located in the garage. Turn where you see Sector 0 on the wall and enter the door labeled as No Entry.

After that, use the Sector 1 door and continue in the hallway. At the end of the hallway, you will see two doors you must enter, one with a green fluorescent lamp outside. From there, take a left turn when you see a yellow lamp and again take a left turn after you see a door labeled “On Air.”

To open this door, you will have to use your Technical Ability. A box containing the Militech Apogee Sandevistan Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be inside the room.

Militech Apogee Sandevistan Cyberware Stats

The best benefit of this Cyberware is it slows down time by 85%. You can also deal extra damage with every headshot you do. Moreover, you will also get extra Critical Chance and Damage that significantly boost the hit chance and damage you do.

After taking out enemies, you get a boost in stamina. All these stats are good enough since you can get this Cyberware for free.