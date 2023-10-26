Cyberpunk 2077 Human Nature: How Long Car Will Take To Be Repaired

During the Human Nature side quest in Cyberpunk 2077, players will have a chance to recover V’s demolished Car. Delamain Car crushed the V’s Car earlier, but you can get it back. While V’s Car is not that powerful, players still love it to cruise around in the night city.

But there is a condition that you need to fulfill to get Hella EC-D I360 back, and that is time. You need to wait 10 in-game hours to get this car repaired. However, some players even report not getting the Car after completing the time in Cyberpunk 2077 Human Nature quest. You don’t have to worry as I will help you get the car back.

How to get your Car repaired earlier in Human Nature

The wait of 10 in-game hours is not short, and most will not want to spend that time. However, if you want to, you can do many things, like exploring and taking on other quests. You will be without your vehicle, and exploring the city without your ride will be disturbing.

But there is a glitch that will skip the time for you. This way, you can get the Car earlier in Cyberpunk 2077. You have to start the Epistrophy quest after your Car has started to repair. This will tell the game system that the Car has been repaired. Once you complete the quest, save and restart the game.

Once you do that, you can head back to the garage, and you will find the Car repaired even before the 10-hour timer. This method works currently, but in the future update, the developers might figure it out and remove this glitch.