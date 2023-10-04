How To Get Her Majesty In Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has introduced some fresh new toys for V to play with. There are several new iconic weapons to choose from. One of such weapons is the Her Majesty in Cyberpunk 2077. Her Majesty is a silenced pistol in the game.

This gun is albeit a bit slower on its fire rate, but it sure makes up for it in lethality. You will find it during a mission and cannot get it anywhere else. This guide will tell you which mission you need to play and at what point you can get this gun.

Her Majesty location in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

This gun is available during the Get It Together mission in Cyberpunk 2077. This mission is focused on taking down the Hansen gang and ending their rule on Dogtown.

As the mission starts, you will have a chance to pick this weapon up once Alex has completed her briefing. This will take place in the hideout Reed leads you into.

Alex will give you the details and a rundown of the task at hand. She will show you a map of the Black Sapphire Club and the route you need to follow. Once her briefing is completed, she will ask if you want to grab anything from her inventory.

She will also hint at the gun in the case in front of her. Open the case, and you will find the pistol in the box.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Cyberpunk 2077 Her Majesty Stats

Following are the stats of this iconic silenced pistol;