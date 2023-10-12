How To Get Doom Doom In Cyberpunk 2077

Manufactured by Darra Polytechnic, the Doom Doom is a ranged revolver in Cyberpunk 2077 whose base weapon is the DR5 Nova. This rare weapon fires four rounds per shot and can deal significant physical and bleeding damage.

Doom Doom is obtained by looting a Maelstrom gang member during a side job. I will take you to the location of Doom Doom.

Cyberpunk 2077 Doom Doom Iconic weapon location

To acquire the Doom Doom revolver, you must play through the Second Conflict side job, where you must meet a Maelstrom gang member known as Dum Dum. You will come across Dum Dum in the Totentantz club, where you can take him down and loot him anytime. Killing Dum Dum in Cyberpunk 2077 will result in him dropping his iconic weapon, the Doom Doom revolver.

You will come across NPC Dum Dum during The Pickup main mission. You must ensure he stays alive and not get killed by the other Maelstrom gang members. If Dum Dum is killed in the Pickup, you will not be able to come across him in the Second Conflict, resulting in you not obtaining the revolver.

It is also worth noting that killing Dum Dum during the Pickup mission will not result in him dropping the Doom Doom in Cyberpunk 2077. It is only possible in the Second Conflict side job.

If you don’t want to put in any effort, you can use the following console command to get the Doom Doom.

Items.Preset_Nova_Doom_Doom

Doom Doom Attachments and Mods

The Doom Doom revolver comes with two attachment slots. They are the Scope Slot and the Muzzle Slot. The Epic Crafting Spec and Legendary Crafting Spec are also available for this weapon. In addition, the Doom Doom also features a Mod Slot to attach various mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 Doom Doom Stats

The Doom Doom can fire four rounds per shot, and its bullets can ricochet off surfaces. The stats for this weapon are as follows: