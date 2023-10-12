How To Defeat Sasquatch In Cyberpunk 2077

Sasquatch in Cyberpunk 2077 is a challenging opponent to defeat, but there are a few things that you can do to take down Sasquatch easily. During the ‘I Walk the Line‘ mission, you will face Matilda K. Rose (Sasquatch).

She is one of the toughest bosses, and I will advise you to devise a decent plan. The first thing you must ensure is a solid build to defeat Sasquatch. She will be found outside the Hator Theatre, and you will see her talking on a mobile phone.

How to kill Sasquatch in Cyberpunk 2077

Along with mighty power, Sasquatch has a self-healing ability. There will be a Purple Crystal on her back. Either you can hack it or just destroy it while fighting. If you don’t get rid of it early, it will continue to heal Sasquatch.

To hack it, just stealthily reach the back of Matilda, aka Sasquatch, in Cyberpunk 2077 while she is on the phone. Hack her ability and make her unconscious, then immediately attack her before she gets to her senses. This will allow you to deal some good damage.

Once Sasquatch becomes conscious, she attacks you with a mighty hammer or whatever weapon she has. She will throw some quick punches at you, and the best strategy to dodge Sasquatch attacks is to get away from her.

You need some reflexes, as you must move away quickly whenever Sasquatch attacks. I recommend attacking her head as much as possible. Headshots will drain Sasquatch’s health quickly in Cyberpunk 2077.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

With all her abilities, Sasquatch can teleport in front of you quickly and attack you. The dash attack is difficult to dodge, but moving away can help. Just dodge Sasquatch attacks and try to attack her head as much as possible, and you will defeat her easily. Sasquatch drops some random loot, so there is no fix reward for beating her.

Can you avoid fighting Sasquatch?

Yes! The fight with Sasquatch can be avoided once you spot Matilda outside the Cinema in Cyberpunk 2077. Just get into the cinema without getting into her sight, and you can avoid the fight. Distraction hack can help you do that.