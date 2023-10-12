How To Defeat Kurt Hansen In Cyberpunk 2077

Kurt Hansen is one of the most intimidating bosses in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. This beast is different and requires some serious preparations. Kurt Hansen appears as a boss if you decide to help Reed during the Firestarter main mission. You need to keep some resources with you so you won’t get stuck with Kurt Hansen.

The boss is not that difficult to beat if you come fully prepared. If you don’t know what to bring? Don’t worry; I will help you prepare for the fight against Kurt Hansen in Cyberpunk 2077.

Preparations to fight Kurt Hansen in Cyberpunk 2077

Keep up a decent amount of medication with you, as the boss causes severe damage with his attacks, so at times, you need to heal yourself during the fight. To kill this deadly boss, you must have some new and effective abilities to react quickly to mercenaries. This will require some modification to your build.

Weapons are the key during the fight. You must have some beast weapons with significant damage when fighting Kurt Hansen. The weapons I recommend include a Rasetsu sniper and an LMG. Light Machine Gun is preferred due to its high damage and big magazine.

All these are the crucial things you must equip while fighting Kurt. Along with that, make sure to save your game.

During the mission, you will face some enemies inside the stadium. When you successfully dealt with them, now it’s time you meet Kurt Hansen in the square. He shows up when a large door opens up; beside him are two of his mercenaries.

How to kill Kurt Hansen in Cyberpunk 2077

When the fight starts, it’s good to kill his foes first, as they can quickly be taken down. Then, start attacking the boss and take some cover as the boss will pull up a machine gun.

Kurt Hansen in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty can be hacked by getting closer to him. If you do this, the boss cannot attack you with his weapons. When a quarter of his health is left, he focuses on close encounters and uses a melee weapon to attack you.

Kurt Hansen can approach you in no time, so you have to be reflexive, dodge his attacks, and keep a decent distance from him so you have time to attack Hansen back. If he successfully attacked you, find a place and heal first.

You can also use grenades against the boss, as they can deal much damage. Defeating Kurt Hansen will take time as the boss’s health will deplete slowly, so be patient.

Kurt Hansen Rewards

When Kurt Hansen is successfully taken down, you can loot some valuable things from him. The rewards include: