How To Get The Death And Taxes In Cyberpunk 2077

Death and Taxes in Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the iconic pistols equipped with power that ricochets bullets. This power is handy in a challenging combat situation as the iconic pistol shoots bullets that get split to cover a large surface area.

This can help you hit multiple opponents per bullet shot. I will guide you about the Death and Taxes Pistol location and how to get it in Cyberpunk 2077. The guide will also cover the iconic pistol’s stats, associated attachments, and mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 Death and Taxes location

To get the death and taxes pistol, you have to complete all the missions of Judy and then make your way to her apartment after you are done. There, you will find the Iconic pistol resting on the desk.

Get to Judy’s Apartment by navigating to your map and selecting the option to fast-travel to Charter St. in Watson Kabuki. After heading there, look for a blue apartment located west of Charter St. The blue apartment is behind an open gate.

The third floor of that building holds Judy’s Apartment, which has the Death and Taxes iconic pistol. The yellow arrow indicates the location of the stairs that will take you to the Judy Apartment in Cyberpunk 2077.

The iconic pistol can also be obtained during the Cyberpunk 2077 Ex-Factor mission inside Maiko’s office, which is located in the Clouds. Get it before you talk to Judy and Maiko. The pistol is on the Chair.

You can acquire it without any hassle. Ensure you get it before initiating the conversation between Judy and Maiko because it is impossible to get Death and Taxes after that.

Death and Taxes Attachments and Mods

To further amplify and buff the iconic pistol in Cyberpunk 2077, you can select the grease monkey perk that lets you craft epic items. Ensure you have the components required to enable the epic craft of Death and Taxes in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

The purple pistol comes equipped with the following attachments:

Empty Scope Slot

Empty Muzzle Slot

Empty Mod Slot

The mod slots vary as per your build. If you have a rare type Death and Taxes pistol, you can have only one Mod slot, but an iconic rarity of the pistol can grant you four Mod Slots.

Death and Taxes Stats

The following are the Stats of Death and Taxes pistol in Cyberpunk 2077:

Rarity: Rare/Iconic

DPS: 587.5

Damage: 118-145

Attacks Per Second: 4.44

Weight: 4.3

It has a 13% Shock Chance and deals electrical damage ranging from 85 to 103.