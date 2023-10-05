How To Get Cyberware Capacity Shards In Cyberpunk 2077

To prevent Cyberpsychosis, Cyberpunk 2077 prevents players from exceeding their cyberware capacity. However, this capacity limit can be bypassed by increasing your capacity through Cyberware Capacity Shards in Cyberpunk 2077.

As the name implies, the Cyberware Capacity Shards are special items that increase your Cyberware Capacity. Each cyberware implant in CP2077 has a requirement and a number of capacity slots it consumes. This is denoted by a red bar in your Cyberware Capacity limit.

To increase this capacity, you need cyberware capacity shards as they increase the maximum number of cyberware implants allowed. While the capacity shards don’t completely lift the max limit, you can still inch the bar further up to equip more cyberware.

Where to get Cyberware Capacity Shards in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberware Capacity Shards are a rare loot – but not extremely rare. They are found as loot on fallen enemies and the drop rate is random so it would require you to hunt a lot. You pretty much have to go out and shoot and play a luck roll that the enemy drops a cyberware capacity shard. Rarely you can also find cyberware capacity shards within lootboxes and lockers.

Picking the dropped cyberware capacity shard will automatically consume it. You don’t have to use it from your inventory. Each shard will increase your capacity by a certain amount.

How to increase cyberware capacity limit without shards

While Cyberware Capacity Shards in Cyberpunk 2077 are luck-based, you can still increase your Cyberware Capacity through other means. For one, if you go to the perk tree, by unlocking the Renaissance Perk and the Edgerunner Perk, you can further increase your Cyberware capacities.

The Renaissance Perk would increase your cyberware limit by +4 for each attribute at nine or higher. Whereas the Edgerunner perk comes with a compromise – increasing your Capacity by 50 points at the cost of -0.5% Max Health per point.

You can further increase your Cyberware Capacity by leveling up the right skills. The Engineer skill branch that comes from Technical ability increases your Cyberware Capacity by five at level 10, and then at level 30 it increases the cyberware capacity by 10. To level up engineering, just focus on using tech weapons through walls or hacks like opening doors.

Another thing that increases your Cyberware Capacity is your level. As you level up, the cyberware capacity will also automatically increase. At every level up in Cyberpunk 2077, you increase cyberware capacity by 3 points.