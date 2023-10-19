How To Get The Corpo Outfit Set In Cyberpunk 2077

The legendary corporate suit outfit not only gives you a sense of power but it looks darn good as well in Cyberpunk 2077. This may as well be one of the best outfits you can get in Night City.

Back in the not-so-good old days, the one thing most players rocked was the Corpo Armor Set. However, as of Update 2.0, the armor system was removed from the game.

That doesn’t matter though, because if you want to get your hands on the Corpo outfit, there is still a way to do that. Since the game doesn’t really tell you much about it in the new scheme of things, it becomes kind of a secret outfit.

To get the Corpo outfit, you don’t really need to spend any money as most might think. Instead, you can get the outfit completely for free by finding five separate item pieces/components of it.

These pieces are scattered all over the map and are hard to acquire without any direction. That said, let us show you where you can find each item and complete the full secret Corpo Outfit in Cyberpunk 2077.

Corpo Outfit set piece locations in Cyberpunk 2077

You cannot just waltz into the Corpo Clothing Store (Corpo Plaza) and buy the complete Corporate Suit Set in Cyberpunk 2077. It is not that simple.

The Corpo Outfit consists of five different clothes that you have to get separately to complete the set. These are scattered all across the map, but you can get most of them right from the start.

Face: Tactical hybrid-glass corporate glasses

Tactical hybrid-glass corporate glasses Outer Torso: Corporate blazer with bulletproof lining

Corporate blazer with bulletproof lining Inner Torso: Carbonweave Silk Corporate Shirt

Carbonweave Silk Corporate Shirt Legs: Breathable Reinforced bio-cotton Corporate Slacks

Breathable Reinforced bio-cotton Corporate Slacks Feet: Ergonomic Reinforced Corporate Pumps/evening shoes

Note that the clothing set’s appearance might vary based on which gender of V you have, but it is still considered as the Corporate outfit in each case nonetheless – if you get the same five pieces.

Lastly, we would recommend saving your game before you pick up any of these items and reroll until you get the best possible version of it. Any items you get from a body that you did not kill yourself will always spawn a Legendary version of the set.

However, if you get the item from any alternative way other than that, then it may have a chance to drop as an Epic variant.

With that said, you can start hauling all the items you need to make the Corpo outfit in Cyberpunk 2077 with their locations mentioned below.

Tactical hybrid-glass corporate glasses

The tactical hybrid-glass corporate glasses are the face accessory you require for the Corpo suit. There are two different locations where you can find this item.

The Legendary Version of this item can be found on a body inside a crashed Zatatech Canopy. This is located a little over the highway leading to Los Angeles – particularly between the Border Checkpoint and the Fuel Station.

The second, less rare version of the Corpo glasses can be found in the Badlands. There is an airport transport container here that contains the glasses, which are hidden in a bunch of rubble under an Arasaka Billboard.

Corporate blazer with bulletproof lining

The part of the Corpo Armor Set that goes on your outer torso is the Corporate blazer with bulletproof lining. You can find this set item on a body with a Machete embedded in it. This will be next to a burning vehicle in Northside, Watson.

Carbonweave Silk Corporate Shirt

The Corpo shirt is only found on a dead body that is hidden behind a construction site on the edge of Downtown, City Center that connects to The Glen. You need to look for a black tarp covering orange scaffolding.

Breathable Reinforced bio-cotton Corporate Slacks

The Corpo pants are also found on a dead body next to a burning car like the corporate blazer. This one, however, is located inside the parking lot of a power plant in Northside, Watson.

Ergonomic Reinforced Corporate Pumps/evening shoes

The last item of the Corpo set is the Corpo Pumps/Evening Shoes depending on the gender of your character. To find these, you will first have to make your way over to San Amaro Street in Charter Hill (Westbrook).

Once there, enter the parking lot north of it and look for three burning vehicles – you’ll find a dead body in between them. You will obtain the pumps/shoes from this body.

Note: if there is no dead body at the location, then you need to complete the “I Fought the Law” side job to make it appear.

Once you find all of the Corpo clothes, you can equip them all at the same time to rock the so-called Corpo Armor Set in the streets of Night City.