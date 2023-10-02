How To Get Buzzsaw In Cyberpunk 2077

The Buzzsaw in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is a fantastic weapon to have because of the penetration it offers. Buzzsaw is one of the unique, missable iconic weapons in the game. Getting this weapon can be very helpful in combat situations and gives you a significant edge in terms of fire rate and the added advantage of being a tier 5 weapon.

I will tell you about the Buzzsaw crafting spec Location in Cyberpunk 2077 and go over the procedure of how to craft a Buzzsaw Submachine Gun.

Cyberpunk 2077: Buzzsaw Crafting Spec Locations

To acquire this weapon, you have to open your map and hover towards the North Side of the map. There, you will find a Location labeled Pershing ST on the premises of Watson Street. You can also choose to fast travel to Goldsmith Street.

Remember that this weapon cannot be acquired as ready to use, and this location will get you the Cyberpunk 2077 Buzzsaw Crafting Spec. After spawning or making your way there, turn around and head towards the opposite direction until you see a building spot with a way underground and a billboard hanging.

Towards the entrance, you might find a scavenger safeguarding the spot. Kill the scavenger so that you can enter the spot without any hurdles and without it blocking you. Expect a group of mercenaries to fight, as they will be armed to the teeth, so go in prepared.

Take cover frequently when you fight to mitigate the damage the mercenaries will do to you. After killing all the mercenaries inside the premises, search each of their bodies to find the Buzzsaw Crafting Spec. You will find the Buzzsaw crafting specs on the body of Yelena Sidorova.

How to craft Buzzsaw Submachine Gun

The Buzzsaw Crafting Spec has specific requisites that need to be met. Crafting a Buzzsaw SMG in Cyberpunk 2077 requires perks like Grease Monkey, True Craftsman, or Edgerunner. It also requires specific tier-based item components.

The following are the different rarities of the Buzzsaw and what you need to craft them.

Rare Buzzsaw

40 Item Components of Tier 1

25 Item Components of Tier 2

35 Item Components of Tier 3

6 Item Components of Tier 4.

Perk: True Craftsman

Epic Buzzsaw

35 Item Components of Tier 2

30 Item Components of Tier 3

35 Item Components of Tier 4

2 Item Components of Tier 5

Perk: Grease Monkey

Legendary Buzzsaw

45 Item Components of Tier 3

40 Item Components of Tier 4

10 Item Components of Tier 5

Perk: Edgerunner Artisan

Given you have met the following requisites above, proceed to the crafting menu and then select the buzzsaw weapon that will be found in the crafting menu after you scroll down. Depending on the rarity you choose, it will require varying tier-based components.

Higher rarity equates to high-tier item components. Hold the craft button down, and you will get a Buzzsaw Submachine Gun added to your inventory in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.