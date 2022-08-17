Cult of the Lamb Tarot Cards Guide

With dangers lurking about everywhere, it is essential to have power-ups at your disposal in Cult of the Lamb. These free power-ups in Cult of the Lamb come in the form of Tarot Cards. This guide will help you learn about the Tarot Cards and how to unlock them in Cult of the Lamb.
What Are Tarot Cards
Every cult needs something special that makes the followers of the cult better ten all outsiders. For Cult of the Lamb, you get Tarot Cards, that basically act as power-ups that you can equip and get bonuses from these cards.
The buffs that your Tarot Cards provide you’re not permanent. These buffs will only last as long as you are in the dungeon without dying. If you die or return to the cult, your buffs and power-ups will be removed and you will be normal again.
You get your first Tarot Card very early in the game, and as you progress, you will find even more Tarot Cards with different power-ups. On occasion, you might even fight the stronger version of the same Tarot Card.
The strength of the tarot card is denoted by the ‘+’ sign in front of the name of the card. There are three variants of each tarot Card, the basic, with one + sign and the strongest, with ++ sign.
To equip Tarot Cards, you need to visit Clauneck, the Tarot Card Reader. Clauneck will equip you with the Tarot Card for that dungeon run. You can select from the collection of the Tarot Cards you have to equip and get the power up.
How to Unlock Tarot Cards in Cult of the Lamb
Tarot Cards are rarely found in the wild. You need to defeat NPCs in Knucklebones at Lonely Shack to unlock a few of them and purchase them from vendors at different points when you’re on your crusades. Buying Tarot Cards with gold is the most effective way of getting the Tarot Cards you want.
Following is the list of all Tarot Cards, their effects and how to unlock them in Cult of the Lamb.
The Hearts I
- Effect: Gains half an extra Red Heart
- How to Unlock: Available from the start
The Hearts II
- Effect: Gains an extra Red Heart
- How to Unlock: You need to defeat Ratau in Knucklebones. From there, Ratau will invite you to Lonely Shack and you need to complete all his tutorial quests.
The Hearts III
- Effect: Gains two extra Red Hearts
- How to Unlock: The card is sold by Ratau exclusively in the Heart Room. The room appears randomly whenever you are crusading and you can find it as it appears with a heart icon on your map. You can buy the card for 100 Gold.
Weeping Moon
- Effect: 30% additional damage dealt at night
- How to Unlock: You can buy this from the vendor in Spore Mound. You unlock this area after you crusade through Anura and meet the Mushroom NPC. The card costs 25 gold.
Nature’s Boon
- Effect: Harvest bonus resources
- How to Unlock: The card can be bought at Pilgrim’s Passage. You unlock the area after crusading through Darkwood and meeting the Fisherman. You need to repair the lighthouse before the shop opens up for you. The card will cost you 25 Gold.
The Lovers I
- Effect: 1 additional shield heart
- How to Unlock: Available from the start
The Lovers II
- Effect: 2 additional shield hearts
- How to Unlock: Perform a Fight Pit or Wedding ritual from the second tier of Law and Order Doctrine. Both the rituals will unlock the card, no matter which you pick.
All Seeing Sun
- Effect: 20% additional damage dealt in the day
- How to Unlock: The card can be bought at Pilgrim’s Passage. You unlock the area after dungeon-running through Darkwood and encountering the Fisherman. You need to repair the lighthouse before the shop opens up for you. The card will cost you 25 Gold.
True Sight
- Effect: 10% increased chance for critical hits
- How to Unlock: Available from the start
Telescope
- Effect: Reveals the map
- How to Unlock: Available from the start
Hands of Rage
- Effect: Every time you swing your weapon, you launch a fire projectile. The buff has a cooldown of 10 seconds.
- How to Unlock: The card can be bought at Pilgrim’s Passage. You unlock the area after crusading through Darkwood and meeting the Fisherman. You need to repair the lighthouse before the shop opens up for you. The card will cost you 18 Gold.
The Burning Dead
- Effect: The body of killed enemies will explode and damage any nearby enemy
- How to Unlock: You can buy this from the vendor in Midas’ Cave. The area is unlocked after you find the signpost after crusading through Silk Cradle. The card costs you 5 Gold Bars.
Diseased Heart
- Effect: Everything on the screen is damaged with this buff.
- How to Unlock: Available from the start
The Arachnid
- Effect: Deals poison damage on each hit
- How to Unlock: Available from the start
Divine Strength
- Effect: 1.25x increase in attack rate
- How to Unlock: Available from the start
Master of the Art
- Effect: Weapon damage is increased by 1.2x
- How to Unlock: Available from the start
The Path
- Effect: Movement speed is increased by 1.25x
- How to Unlock: You can buy this from the vendor in Spore Mound. You unlock this area after you crusade through Anura and meet the Mushroom NPC. The card costs 35 gold.
Fervour’s Harvest
- Effect: Enemies drop 2x additional Fervour
- How to Unlock: Available from the start
Soul Snatcher
- Effect: 10% chance of healing on each kill
- How to Unlock: The card is bought at the vendor found in Smuggler’s Sanctuary. You unlock the area after you crusade through Anchordeep. Here you meet Plimbo to unlock the town. You get this card for 50 Gold.
Shield of Faith
- Effect: 10% chance of negating damage when attacked
- How to Unlock: Available from the start
The Bomb
- Effect: Drop a bomb when rolling. The buff has a 10-second cooldown
- How to Unlock: The card is bought at the vendor found in Smuggler’s Sanctuary. You unlock the area after you crusade through Anchordeep. Here you meet Plimbo to unlock the town. You get this card for 40 Gold.
Ichor Earned
- Effect: drops Black Ichor when hit
- How to Unlock: You can buy this from the vendor in Midas’ Cave. The area is unlocked after you find the signpost after crusading through Silk Cradle. The card will cost you 4 Gold Bars.
Ichor Lingered
- Effect: Drop Black Ichor when you roll. The buff has a cooldown of 10 seconds
- How to Unlock: The card is bought at the vendor found in Smuggler’s Sanctuary. You unlock the area after you crusade through Anchordeep. Here you meet Plimbo to unlock the town. You get this card for 40 Gold.
Mithridatism
- Effect: Poison Immunity
- How to Unlock: You need to defeat Flinky the Snake at Knucklebones. You then find Flinky in any random room in Anura and then as an opponent in Rarau’s shack.
Blazing Trail
- Effect: Rolling into the enemy deals damage
- How to Unlock: You can buy this from the vendor in Spore Mound. You unlock this area after you crusade through Anura and meet the Mushroom NPC. The card costs 35 gold.
Divine Curse
- Effect: All curses use 25% less Fervour
- How to Unlock: Available from the start
Strength from Without
- Effect: Get 5 Fervour with each hit
- How to Unlock: You need to defeat Klunko the crow at Knucklebones. You then meet Klunko in Anchordeep and then as an opponent in Ratau’s shack after Flinky.
Neptunes Curse
- Effect: Enemies have a chance to drop Fish when defeated
- How to Unlock: You unlock this by speaking to the Fisherman in Pilgrim’s Passage. You unlock the area after crusading through Darkwood.
Fortune’s Blessing
- Effect: Amount of health recovered when healing is doubled
- How to Unlock: Available from the start
The Deal
- Effect: When killed, you will be resurrected with one red Heart
- How to Unlock: You can buy this from the vendor in Midas’ Cave. The area is unlocked after you find the signpost after crusading through Silk Cradle. The card costs you 10 Gold Bars.
Rabbit’s Foot
- Effect: Increases the chances of better chests spawning
- How to Unlock: Available from the start
Ambrosia
- Effect: Curse attack damage increased by 1.25%
- How to Unlock: You buy this tarot card from the vendor Forneus the Cat. The merchant appears randomly when you are crusading. You can find him by following the Cat Icon on the map. This card will cost you 30 Gold.
Gift from Below
- Effect: 10% chance of a Shield Heart when you kill any enemy.
- How to Unlock: Available from the start
Fervour’s Host
- Effect: Whenever you enter a new combat room, Fervour fully replenishes
- How to Unlock: After you buy a certain number of followers from Helob the Spider, you get this card from the merchant. He appears randomly on the map and you can spot him from the NPC house icon with a symbol of follower below the icon.