Cult of the Lamb Tarot Cards Guide

With dangers lurking about everywhere, it is essential to have power-ups at your disposal in Cult of the Lamb. These free power-ups in Cult of the Lamb come in the form of Tarot Cards. This guide will help you learn about the Tarot Cards and how to unlock them in Cult of the Lamb.

What Are Tarot Cards

Every cult needs something special that makes the followers of the cult better ten all outsiders. For Cult of the Lamb, you get Tarot Cards, that basically act as power-ups that you can equip and get bonuses from these cards.

The buffs that your Tarot Cards provide you’re not permanent. These buffs will only last as long as you are in the dungeon without dying. If you die or return to the cult, your buffs and power-ups will be removed and you will be normal again.

You get your first Tarot Card very early in the game, and as you progress, you will find even more Tarot Cards with different power-ups. On occasion, you might even fight the stronger version of the same Tarot Card.

The strength of the tarot card is denoted by the ‘+’ sign in front of the name of the card. There are three variants of each tarot Card, the basic, with one + sign and the strongest, with ++ sign.

To equip Tarot Cards, you need to visit Clauneck, the Tarot Card Reader. Clauneck will equip you with the Tarot Card for that dungeon run. You can select from the collection of the Tarot Cards you have to equip and get the power up.

How to Unlock Tarot Cards in Cult of the Lamb

Tarot Cards are rarely found in the wild. You need to defeat NPCs in Knucklebones at Lonely Shack to unlock a few of them and purchase them from vendors at different points when you’re on your crusades. Buying Tarot Cards with gold is the most effective way of getting the Tarot Cards you want.

Following is the list of all Tarot Cards, their effects and how to unlock them in Cult of the Lamb.

The Hearts I

Effect: Gains half an extra Red Heart

How to Unlock: Available from the start

The Hearts II

Effect: Gains an extra Red Heart

How to Unlock: You need to defeat Ratau in Knucklebones. From there, Ratau will invite you to Lonely Shack and you need to complete all his tutorial quests.

The Hearts III

Effect: Gains two extra Red Hearts

How to Unlock: The card is sold by Ratau exclusively in the Heart Room. The room appears randomly whenever you are crusading and you can find it as it appears with a heart icon on your map. You can buy the card for 100 Gold.

Weeping Moon

Effect: 30% additional damage dealt at night

How to Unlock: You can buy this from the vendor in Spore Mound. You unlock this area after you crusade through Anura and meet the Mushroom NPC. The card costs 25 gold.

Nature’s Boon

Effect: Harvest bonus resources

How to Unlock: The card can be bought at Pilgrim’s Passage. You unlock the area after crusading through Darkwood and meeting the Fisherman. You need to repair the lighthouse before the shop opens up for you. The card will cost you 25 Gold.

The Lovers I

Effect: 1 additional shield heart

How to Unlock: Available from the start

The Lovers II

Effect: 2 additional shield hearts

How to Unlock: Perform a Fight Pit or Wedding ritual from the second tier of Law and Order Doctrine. Both the rituals will unlock the card, no matter which you pick.

All Seeing Sun

Effect: 20% additional damage dealt in the day

How to Unlock: The card can be bought at Pilgrim’s Passage. You unlock the area after dungeon-running through Darkwood and encountering the Fisherman. You need to repair the lighthouse before the shop opens up for you. The card will cost you 25 Gold.

True Sight

Effect: 10% increased chance for critical hits

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Telescope

Effect: Reveals the map

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Hands of Rage

Effect: Every time you swing your weapon, you launch a fire projectile. The buff has a cooldown of 10 seconds.

How to Unlock: The card can be bought at Pilgrim’s Passage. You unlock the area after crusading through Darkwood and meeting the Fisherman. You need to repair the lighthouse before the shop opens up for you. The card will cost you 18 Gold.

The Burning Dead

Effect: The body of killed enemies will explode and damage any nearby enemy

How to Unlock: You can buy this from the vendor in Midas’ Cave. The area is unlocked after you find the signpost after crusading through Silk Cradle. The card costs you 5 Gold Bars.

Diseased Heart

Effect: Everything on the screen is damaged with this buff.

How to Unlock: Available from the start

The Arachnid

Effect: Deals poison damage on each hit

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Divine Strength

Effect: 1.25x increase in attack rate

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Master of the Art

Effect: Weapon damage is increased by 1.2x

How to Unlock: Available from the start

The Path

Effect: Movement speed is increased by 1.25x

How to Unlock: You can buy this from the vendor in Spore Mound. You unlock this area after you crusade through Anura and meet the Mushroom NPC. The card costs 35 gold.

Fervour’s Harvest

Effect: Enemies drop 2x additional Fervour

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Soul Snatcher

Effect: 10% chance of healing on each kill

How to Unlock: The card is bought at the vendor found in Smuggler’s Sanctuary. You unlock the area after you crusade through Anchordeep. Here you meet Plimbo to unlock the town. You get this card for 50 Gold.

Shield of Faith

Effect: 10% chance of negating damage when attacked

How to Unlock: Available from the start

The Bomb

Effect: Drop a bomb when rolling. The buff has a 10-second cooldown

How to Unlock: The card is bought at the vendor found in Smuggler’s Sanctuary. You unlock the area after you crusade through Anchordeep. Here you meet Plimbo to unlock the town. You get this card for 40 Gold.

Ichor Earned

Effect: drops Black Ichor when hit

How to Unlock: You can buy this from the vendor in Midas’ Cave. The area is unlocked after you find the signpost after crusading through Silk Cradle. The card will cost you 4 Gold Bars.

Ichor Lingered

Effect: Drop Black Ichor when you roll. The buff has a cooldown of 10 seconds

How to Unlock: The card is bought at the vendor found in Smuggler’s Sanctuary. You unlock the area after you crusade through Anchordeep. Here you meet Plimbo to unlock the town. You get this card for 40 Gold.

Mithridatism

Effect: Poison Immunity

How to Unlock: You need to defeat Flinky the Snake at Knucklebones. You then find Flinky in any random room in Anura and then as an opponent in Rarau’s shack.

Blazing Trail

Effect: Rolling into the enemy deals damage

How to Unlock: You can buy this from the vendor in Spore Mound. You unlock this area after you crusade through Anura and meet the Mushroom NPC. The card costs 35 gold.

Divine Curse

Effect: All curses use 25% less Fervour

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Strength from Without

Effect: Get 5 Fervour with each hit

How to Unlock: You need to defeat Klunko the crow at Knucklebones. You then meet Klunko in Anchordeep and then as an opponent in Ratau’s shack after Flinky.

Neptunes Curse

Effect: Enemies have a chance to drop Fish when defeated

How to Unlock: You unlock this by speaking to the Fisherman in Pilgrim’s Passage. You unlock the area after crusading through Darkwood.

Fortune’s Blessing

Effect: Amount of health recovered when healing is doubled

How to Unlock: Available from the start

The Deal

Effect: When killed, you will be resurrected with one red Heart

How to Unlock: You can buy this from the vendor in Midas’ Cave. The area is unlocked after you find the signpost after crusading through Silk Cradle. The card costs you 10 Gold Bars.

Rabbit’s Foot

Effect: Increases the chances of better chests spawning

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Ambrosia

Effect: Curse attack damage increased by 1.25%

How to Unlock: You buy this tarot card from the vendor Forneus the Cat. The merchant appears randomly when you are crusading. You can find him by following the Cat Icon on the map. This card will cost you 30 Gold.

Gift from Below

Effect: 10% chance of a Shield Heart when you kill any enemy.

How to Unlock: Available from the start

Fervour’s Host