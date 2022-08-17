In Cult of the Lamb, the Crusades are a great way to gather resources, recruit new followers, and a whole lot to make your cult grow. Despite the fact that each Crusade is generated at random and has a number of nodes to take, different icons on the map indicate resources ahead. So, you should plan your route ahead of time such that it benefits your cult.

This is only possible if you’re aware of the Map Icons. This guide will help you exactly with that and explain all the Map Icons in Cult of the Lamb.

Cult of the Lamb Map Icons Explained

In Cult of the Lamb, each Crusade run is randomized, however, once you get past the first set of rooms, the rest of the Crusade map is revealed. The map will include various symbols and routes.

You must choose one path to take all the way to the final battle. Do note that, at the beginning of each Crusade, you’ll be placed at the bottom of a web and will have to work your way up.

Each node gives you the option of taking a different path, but doing so locks the future nodes therefore, the path is crucial in the game.

Early on in the game, your goal should be to amass as much Lumber as possible. The more quickly you can restore critical cult structures, the more successful your cult. You’ll also want New Followers, so pick a path that has both for all-out progress.

However, once you’ve progressed past the early stages of the game and established a solid foundation, you should prioritize Pray, Tarot, Shop, Hearts, or Events. These will increase your chances of success in the run.

Some of the Map Icons have a ribbon beneath them. These ribbons and their symbols serve as a modifier to that portion of the Crusade. Some of the modifiers include the loss of a Red Heart but the gain of a Tarot Card, Chests that drop Food instead of Coins, or double the number of Coins and so on.

Below is a list of all the Map Icons and what they represent in Cult of the Lamb.

Normal Fight: This represents a room containing enemies without any special bonuses

Mini-Boss Fight: This shows a mini-boss fight in a region (runs one through three)

Bishop Fight: This marks the main boss fight in a region (fourth run)

Bones: This indicates that you can collect Bones in the specified spot.

Coins: This indicates that you can collect Coins in the specified spot.

Food: This indicates that you can collect Food in the specified spot.

Lumber: This indicates that you can collect Lumber in the specified spot.

Stone: This indicates that you can collect Stone in the specified spot.

New Follower: This icon indicates that there is a potential for a new Follower after the elimination of the enemy wave.

Heart: This can be used to restore health.

Shop: This icon specifies a shop or vendor from where you can buy various items including skins for followers

Tarot: This Indicates Clauneck’s tent where you can collect a Tarot Card to improve your power

Event: This marks randomized encounters that can give provide various benefits

Pray: This icon indicates the room with an altar of The One Who Waits. You can pray here to get bonuses.