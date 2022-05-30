Crysis 4 Concept Art Might Have Been Leaked

Crysis 4 might have possibly suffered its first leak, giving fans an opportunity lay their eyes upon some of the settings and environments from the upcoming game.

Earlier today, at least four concept art found themselves online (via Reddit) in the wake of an internal data breach at developer Crytek.

The leaked concept art shows a human incubation chamber of sorts, a communications facility with large-sized holograms and patrolling droids, an advanced space station on a moon-like planet, and another base station with a space ship on a desert-like planet.

The leaker claimed that the artwork is from a new Crytek game but refrained from clarifying if it was Crysis 4 or a different project.

The given science fiction theme of the concept art naturally connects them to the Crysis franchise. If you look more closely though, one of the concept art (the communications facility) shows the nanosuits, the signature tactical-combat armor suit of the franchise. Hence, if the leak is legitimate, chances are that you are looking at Crysis 4.

Crysis was officially announced in January as a direct sequel, meaning that the game will be picking up from where its predecessors left off. Crytek noted at the time that the new Crysis game is in the early stages of development and will be a while before any footage is shared.

Crysis 4 intends to be a next-generation shooter with photorealistic characters that not only look but also behave in a lifelike manner.

Mattias Engström, the former game director of Hitman 3, has joined Crytek to lead the development of Crysis 4. He previously worked on the first two Hitman games and before that was involved with Far Cry 3 and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations. His experience will be used to forge satisfying gunplay for the upcoming Crysis sequel.

Crysis 4 has no confirmed platforms or release windows. Considering that Crytek is going all in to create one of the most realistic shooters to define the current generation, the new Crysis game is probably current-generation only. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will have to sit this one out.