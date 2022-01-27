Crysis 4 Intends To Be A “Truly Next-Gen Shooter”

Crysis 4 has been officially announced with an intention to squeeze every drop of computing juice from current-generation hardware.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, developer Crytek shared a teaser trailer to showcase some of the classic nanotechnology from the franchise which Crysis 4 will be bringing back, perhaps with new upgrades and improvements.

It’s time to join the journey and be the hero. A Crytek Announcement. pic.twitter.com/Ohbux0w0s5 — Crytek (@Crytek) January 26, 2022

Crysis 4 will be the fourth mainline installment in the franchise and will hence be picking up the storyline from where its predecessors left off. Crytek noted that the game is currently in the early stages of development and will be a while before the developer starts sharing game-related details and footage.

“As development progresses we will release more details when we can,” promised Crytek. “But in the meantime, know that our dedicated and talented team is working hard to bring you a truly next-gen shooter.”

Crytek also pointed out that it wants Crysis 4 to live up to expectations and as such will be “listening” to feedback from the community about potential changes or improvements.

While no platforms have been confirmed, the goal of creating a fan-expected next-generation shooter probably suggests the game to be gracing PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. There may not be a cross-generation release when considering the presumably high hardware requirements Crytek will be setting up to run the game with all of its bells and whistles.

The franchise has been dormant for nearly a decade now. Crytek recently returned to release a Crysis trilogy bundle which remasters the first three games. Crysis 4 was however leaked a while back through internal documents which not only mentioned the remastered games but also the fourth installment by name.

There have also been rumors of Crytek working on a sequel to Ryse: Son of Rome for nearly a year in running.