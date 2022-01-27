Crysis 4 Looks To Feature “Photo-Realistic Characters” With “Satisfying Gunplay”

Crysis 4 will not only be bringing back the classic nanotechnology of the franchise but also the age-old question of whether current-generation hardware can even run the game.

According to several job listings posted earlier today, Crytek is seeking character artists to create “photo-realistic humans and creatures” that appear “believable” in every way possible.

The listings also confirm Crysis 4 to feature “memorable” enemies and characters from past installments in the franchise but which will be created “from scratch” based on high technical requirements.

Regarding gameplay, Crytek is looking “to craft satisfying gunplay” with “strong…weapon mechanics” for Crysis 4. The developer has noted that weapon designers, artists, and animators will be working together in this regard and should hence understand “what makes gunplay tick.”

Crysis 4 was announced earlier today as the fourth mainline installment in the franchise. The game is currently in the early stages of development but Crytek has promised to share details as soon as possible. The developer has also assured that it wants the player-base to be involved and will hence be open to feedback throughout the development process.

“As development progresses we will release more details when we can,” said Crytek. “But in the meantime, know that our dedicated and talented team is working hard to bring you a truly next-gen shooter.”

It goes without saying that Crytek wants to relive its “Can it run Crysis? days with the new game. The original Crysis featured several advancements for its time which was why players needed a cutting-edge PC to run the game with all of its bells and whistles. The catchphrase remained relevant in the years to follow as modders pushed further improvements to drench the game in realism.

It has been nearly a decade since the franchise received its last mainline installment. Crysis 4 will not be releasing anytime soon but when it does, it will definitely be pushing current-generation consoles and PC hardware to their limits.