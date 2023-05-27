In Black Ops Cold War Zombies, you need Aetherium Crystals for almost everything. But how do you get loads of Aetherium Crystals in the game? We’ll answer this question for you with these CoD Black Ops Cold War Zombies Aetherium Crystal Farming Tips.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies Aetherium Crystal Farming Tips

CoD Blops Cold War has introduced a new currency to be used in the game known as Aetherium.

Just like Liquid Divinium in Blacks Ops 3, Aetherium Crystals are basically the new Microtransactions in CoD Cold War.

How to Use

Aetherium Crystals are required for almost everything in CoD Black Ops Cold War.

To upgrade your perks, weapon classes, field upgrades and ammo mods etc, you must have Aetherium Crystals.

Higher levels are quite difficult, and you need these upgrades to survive as high Tier weapons are better and have better stats, attachments and features than low tier weapons.

Field Perks and Upgrade values like Frost Blast, Energy mine Tier 1, Aether Shroud, Ring of Fire and Healing Aura also requires Aetherium Crystals.

Types of Aetherium Crystals

There are two types of Aetherium Crystals in CoD Black Ops Cold War.

Raw Aetherium Crystals

Flawless Aetherium Crystals

As you progress through the game, you will most likely get Raw Aetherium Crystals because Flawless Aetherium Crystals are reserved only for rewards for reaching round milestones.

How to Farm Aetherium Crystals

As of now, there are several ways to get Aetherium Crystals in CoD Black Ops Cold War. We have mentioned a few ways below:

Zombie Mode

The obvious way to get your hands on Aetherium Crystals is to play zombie mode and reach a certain milestone rounds. As easy as it sounds, it is not that easy to get to these milestones.

By completing a few other challenges like using a specific weapon to get kills, you can get Aetherium Crystals as a reward.

You can also get a lot of Aetherium Crystals by staying in the spawn, running around in the area.

Just don’t open the pink door and keep killing zombies to increase your chances to get Aetherium Crystals but keep an eye on your armor all the time.

For this purpose, you need a special loadout to survive.

The loadout includes a Tier 3-Ray Gun, a Base Wonder Weapon, a Tomahawk, a Stim and a Chopper Gunner for Bosses.

Exfiltrating

Once you reach round 10 of Zombies, you will be allowed to exfiltrate with 1 Aetherium Crystal.

You can repeat this process after every 5 rounds once you have reached round 10. Once you have reached the 3oth round, you will start getting 2 Aetherium Crystals after every 5 rounds.

Killing the Megaton Boss

You can also get Aetherium Crystals by killing the Megaton Boss.

Killing the Megaton Boss is not as easy as it sounds, especially if you are in earlier rounds. It is better to wait for higher rounds before trying to kill the Megaton Boss.

Buying with Real Money

There is also an option to buy Aetherium Crystals using real money as the currency is a microtransaction. There are different platforms to buy Aetherium Crystals from.