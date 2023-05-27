Having the best loadout in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies is essential to surviving the waves of zombies in the deadly zombie map Die Maschine. In this guide, we’ll show you some of the best loadouts you can have to face the mobs of zombies.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies Die Maschine Best Loadouts

The following are the best loadouts you could have while you are up against the deadly zombie hordes in the Die Maschine map of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

One Tap Machine



Shotguns are, no doubt, the best when you are looking to have one shot one kill in the short-range. Zombies stay close to you and so this first load out features the Gallo SA112 shotgun.

When the zombies get closer to you, a single headshot from this weapon will surely bring them down.

Let’s talk about the attachments now. You can equip this weapon with 5 attachments.

The choice of muzzle depends on if you prefer quicker kills will less point building and more dropped equipment or vice versa. Nevertheless, the Flash Cone 12 Ga might be the best option.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

For the barrel go for the 24.8” Task force barrel, which will nearly double your pellet damage, which is what you need to shoot the zombies down in one shot.

The Ember Sighting point should be equipped for the weapon’s body.

This attachment increases the hip-fire accuracy, which is the most common fighting style when you are trying to kill zombies.

Your Salvage Drop Rate will increase too! Even though this reduces the ADS fire rate and mobility, but you will be hip firing anyway.

Choose the Stanag 12 Round tube for the Magazine. This will give you 12 rounds per load at the cost of slower reload times, but that shouldn’t be a problem in the early game anyway!

This can be countered with some upgrades from the Pack a Punch machine too.

Finally, for the stock, I would highly recommend the Marathon stock. It will just buff up your net mobility, including sprint to fire speed, shooting move speed and sprinting move speed. This stock seconds the rest of the attachments.

Say Hello to My Little Friend

Our weapon of choice for this Cold War Zombies loadout is the Light Machine Gun Alpha Charlie. It may not be little but it is certainly your friend to mow down the horde of undead in Die Maschine.

This LMG surely packs a lot of ammo even without having a customized mag, so you can expect to bring down a lot of zombies in one reload.

Still, the best attachments that you can equip on this gun will be as follows.

16.5” Division Barrel will give you some nice mid to close range damage and considerably increase the ADS accuracy, so consider that one!

I wouldn’t recommend the longest barrel as it will only affect your hip fire damage and you will end up losing precious ammo per load in the longer range.

The mag should be VDV 125 Rnd Fast Mag. With whopping 125 rounds per load, you can do some serious hordes slaying.

The fast mag also results in reduced reload times and higher mobility while reloading.

The handle choice would be the Serpent Wrap. This will increase your mid-range accuracy and also ensure faster reload times!

The stock should be the Duster Stock as it will considerably increase the sliding speed and help you keep your aim on zombies as you slide.