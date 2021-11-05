CoD Vanguard Zombies Best Perks Guide

Zombies Perks in Call of Duty Vanguard basically tweak your abilities to last longer against the Undead hordes and be charged in the battles. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with everything that you need to know about the best perks in CoD Vanguard Zombies.

CoD Vanguard Zombies Best Perks

The zombies’ map in Call of Duty Vanguard, ‘Der Anfang’, consists of the following locations: Paris, Shi No Numa, Merville, and Stalingrad.

You’ll basically have to survive in these locations against Wolfram Von List, who will bring to life countless dead to battle you.

Across Der Anfang in Vanguard Zombies, you’ll find five portals, located at different locations. What you have to do is interact with these portals and you’ll be teleported to either a new area or the area behind that specific portal.

Whichever place you find yourself transported to, you will have to complete a challenge of killing zombies there.

Once you complete the challenge, you’ll find the perk associated with that area either inside the location where you complete the challenge or at the location behind the portal.

Below, you’ll find an outline of all the five available perks in COD Vanguard.

Fiendish Fortitude

It is probably the most important perk in the game as it boosts your HP so that you can continue on your venture to beat the Undead.

Diabolical Damage

Diabolical Damage enhances the damage you deal to the critical weak points of your enemies.

Demonic Frenzy

This perk increases the reload speed of your gun, regardless of its type. You’ll find this perk particularly handy when you’re amidst a horde of Undead and your clips run out.

Venomous Vigor

This perk allows you to recover your HP much faster.

When paired with Fiendish Fortitude, Venomous Vigor; it makes for a killer combo to your arsenal.

Aethereal Haste

With this perk equipped, you will find your movement speed to be significantly increased.

It’ll be especially helpful to you when you want to navigate to a certain section of the map.

How to Upgrade Perks in Vanguard Zombies

All five of these perk fountains can be upgraded through essence to enhance their effects.

You get the first tier of these perks for free, the second tier requires 2,500 essence, the third requires 5,000 essence, while the fourth and final tier requires 7,500 essence.

Keep in mind that if you happen to fall in battle, your perk tier will reduce by one tier rank, except at tier 1.