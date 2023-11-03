How To Manage Traffic In Cities Skylines 2

Traffic jams in Cities Skylines 2 not only frustrate you but result in poor management of many other services. You need roads, traffic lights, and roundabouts for the proper management of the traffic. As the size of your city grows, it gets difficult for you to detect and fix the traffic jams.

But you don’t have to worry about this problem as I will guide you on how to detect and fix it.

How to detect Traffic Jams in Cities: Skylines 2

Finding Traffic Jams is an evolving process. As you start, it’s easy to look at all that goes on and find the problematic traffic zones. Areas with a Traffic Jam present can be identified with a distinct symbol of 3 cars.

You can hover over these symbols to manually adjust the road network to resolve the Traffic Jam. As your city expands, this method becomes far too tedious. Not to worry, though, as the game offers an alternate method of identifying the overall flow of your traffic.

To access this alternate method, click on the ‘Info Views’ button on the top left corner of your screen in Cities Skylines 2. This will open a dropdown with various icons.

The second column from the top left here will have a small car icon labeled ‘Traffic.’ Click on this, and you will see some statistics and two map legends describing Traffic Flow and Volume. The best part is the various levels of these ratings are color-coded.

When your road is green, traffic flow is smooth. Where roads are dark orange or red, you might want to make minor adjustments in Cities Skylines 2.

How to fix Traffic Jams

Identifying the problem is half the cure. Now comes the hard part: reconstructing the infrastructure to fix the traffic issue. Fortunately, many tools are made available to you which can fix this issue.

Build Larger Lanes

Make sure you have many lanes that correspond to the scale of your city. If you’ve created a large-scale industrial hub city, being stingy with just a series of Double Lane Roads would be unwise. This will cause traffic congestion. Feel free to put in some Eight-Lane Divided Roads to offer some more lanes to facilitate increasing traffic load.

Create Alternative Paths

Make crossroads branching from your main roads and intersections in Cities Skylines 2. Put in some slip roads to ensure smooth traffic operations by giving them alternate paths to various destinations. Also, try to create roundabouts at intersections since those prevent traffic holdups and open more freedom of travel than boxed junctions.

Place the right Traffic Signs and Signals

While it may be tempting to cut expenses, skipping traffic signs and signals is unwise. With appropriate signs like ‘No Left Turn’ and ‘No Entry,’ you can dictate the direction of the traffic flow. You see fit a Traffic Light at an intersection to mitigate a colossal organizational headache.

Provide Public Transport

Investing in public transport like bus stops and train stations is also a solid way to mitigate traffic. Trains have a pretty high capacity, facilitating over 800 passengers, so that’s potentially 800 less cars roaming the streets.

It would be best to upgrade your infrastructure to support a more robust, citywide public transport network.

Build Parking lots

A city without a parking lot is just a ticking traffic jam time bomb. Without designated parking zones, citizens will take matters into their own hands, parking cars on roads. Creating parking lots throughout the city can significantly reduce undue traffic jams in Cities Skylines 2.

Don’t expand housing schemes without a plan!

Always be wary of your population density. Upgrade your road networks and infrastructure hand in hand as you build more houses since a densely populated city center means more people driving vehicles and adding to the street congestion.

If you neglect to upgrade your infrastructure to the same proportion as your housing, then you’ll end up with a greater frequency of traffic jams.