Cities Skylines 2 Public Transit Guide

In Cities Skylines 2, Public Transit plays a vital role in the development of your city. Getting a working Transit system not only requires money but also patience. I will brief you on all the Public Transportation methods available in Cities Skylines 2 and give some explanations so you know which one is best.

Taxi System

This is an early-game recommendation, as you can unlock it fairly quickly, and it’s cheaper. All it requires is a single depot to become operational. However, Taxis are the same as a private vehicle and can only bring a couple of individuals at a time.

They add to traffic count and air pollution in the surroundings. However, it is the only mode of transportation in Cities Skylines 2 that you can use on non-paved roads.

Bus System – Best for Early Game

Buses are slightly better than Taxis. They are also an early game option you can unlock. Unlike Taxis, Buses can cater to more people at a time, and they cannot move independently. The bus stops and shelters are important for the transit system, and you need to establish the bus route from stop to stop, which would then loop back to the initial stop.

This is because buses work in a loop route where they would start from Stop A to Stop Z and then return all the way. Buses, like Taxis, require a depot to work from, and every depot has a handful of buses, so you need to upgrade or build more depots. The buses can also connect with outside cities and bring in tourists and workers from other cities and vice versa.

Trains System

With Trains, the investment costs have gone up. Trains are high-capacity vehicles, and they require a proper railway system to work from, as trains don’t run on roads. An appropriate system of rail and a railway station would be needed for this Public Transit system in Cities Skylines 2.

Another drawback for trains is that the railway system takes a huge piece of your city. Trains are also really good at spreading noise pollution, so they are not that ideal. The trains still have their benefits as they can go long distances even to outside cities.

While they are a pain in the citizen’s eardrums, they still reduce air pollution a lot.

Tram System – Best for Traveling Within a Small City

The Tram system is basically if you bring the trains inside the city but give it some Bus qualities even though it has a much higher capacity than a bus itself. The Trams require tracks to work. Tracks can be built if you have upgraded your roads to support them, or you can build them independently away from the roads.

The Trams operate from a Tram Depot, which needs to be connected to a road and Tram Tracks. Trams don’t spread a lot of pollution, and due to these features, they are pretty good for mid-range traveling within the city and a better option than the bus and taxis.

Subway or Metro System – Best for Late Game

Subways or Metro system in Cities Skylines 2 is a good choice if your city is big and bustling. Their system relies on a track system, just like the Railway system. However, these can be placed inside the city either above the ground or below.

They require their stations and a depot from which they can operate. They also reduce pollution and are a great choice. Due to their train-like structure, Subways have a very high capacity to cater to the people, but it is still confined within the city so that it can travel on a mid-range.

They cannot connect with the outside cities, and since it requires stations, a depot, and specialized rails for their work, the cost becomes high, so I have placed it for a late-game recommendation.

Harbor System – Best for Trade

With the Harbors, you can take over the water-based transportation. In the Cities Skylines 2 Harbor system, you have both the ferries for the Public transportation and freighters for the imports and exports. You need a separate depot for them, too, and this transportation has the highest capacity of any other in the game, making it the best mode of trade.

The ships can go to the outside cities and work domestically by making a water path from one harbor to another. Unfortunately, Harbors cost a lot since it is a water-based transportation. Its usage is arbitrary and depends on your city’s design and location.

Airport System – Best for Connecting Distant Cities

The airports look good and can carry out long-distance travel. When it comes to long distances, you could quickly build a second city far away and connect them using the airports, and they are high-speed. The airports in Cities Skylines 2 are best for connecting two distant cities, but only if you can afford them.

Airports are enormous, and their price tag is also huge. The number of passengers they can carry is not high as well. Remember that in Cities Skylines 2, flatlands are getting a bit of a rarity, so it can be a little painful to carry out.

This could also cause issues since it may bring hurdles to your aesthetic plans for the city. It is a high price tag for something which is a low return.