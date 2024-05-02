How To Use Cheats In Crysis 2 On PC?

Crysis 2 has a couple of cheats that allow you to give Alcatraz several unique buffs, including unlimited health. In this guide, we’ll look at how you can enable and use these cheats. Additionally, we’ll look at some unpatched exploits that you can use to your advantage as well.

Before we begin, it is important to understand that cheats do not work on the PS3/PS4 and Xbox 360/Xbox One versions of the games. Additionally, the cheats listed below are those present in the game files; this guide does not use third-party cheats.

How to enable cheats in Crysis 2?

To use cheats in Crysis you must first enable the games dev mode. First, press the “~” key to make the cheat console dialogue appear Next, simply enter the text “con_restricted 0” and hit enter. Now you can enter the following cheats for the desired effect:

Infinite suit energy cheat:

g_infinitesuitenergy= 1

Infinite ammo cheat:

g_infiniteAmmo = 1 or i_unlimitedammo = 1

God mode cheat:

g_godMode = 1

FYI You can also use these cheats for Crysis 2: Maximum Edition

Carry More Than Two Primary Weapons exploit

It is possible to carry more than 2 primary weapons. To do this, the player must press the “weapon pick up” button and display the weapon customization menu simultaneously.

No fall damage exploit

If you have Air Stomp, you can jump off any sized building and survive as long as you activate it. For instance, in Dead Man Walking, you can jump off the starting building, do an Air Stomp, and survive without any loss of health with this air stomp exploit.

Crysis 2 mods and trainers

If the above cheats and exploits don’t do it for you, you can also download mods and trainers to add more variety to your Crysis 2 experience. There are several trainers available online that grant you even more cheats including super speed and super jump.

If you can’t get cheats to work, trainers and mods are a good second option.