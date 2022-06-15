If you are looking for a Medieval-era game, Chivalry 2 might be the perfect escape for you. While level doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things, you still need it to equip some weapons and unlock cosmetics in Chivalry 2. To help you out, we will be giving you tips on how to level up fast in Chivalry 2, whether your skill improves or not.

How to Level Up Fast in Chivalry 2

There are four main classes in Chivalry 2

Archer

Vanguard

Footman

Knight

Each of them has different subclasses with different combat styles and tactics. You need to find out what type of playstyle you are good at. You can level up both in PvE and PvP, but there are certain methods and tips you need to keep in mind if you are to do that.

Chivalry 2 is a very simple game in terms of objective. All you have to do is kill enemies and take over objectives before the timer/respawn limit runs out. Your performance or score in a match will determine how much XP you are rewarded.

Do well in a game of Chivalry 2 and you will get a good amount of XP, resulting in faster leveling. Leveling isn’t a slog but you still need to be mindful and increase your XP gaining efficiency.

PvP Leveling in Chivalry 2

Each kill gets you a 100 score while maiming or assisting friendlies with kills gives a slightly reduced amount. The more score you stack the more you level up.

It’s safe to say that leveling up with Archer is as easy as it gets. Being an Archer allows you to stay at a relatively safe distance and focus on weak enemies to score easy kills thus increasing your score.

Of course, not everyone wants to play as an Archer partly because of the complex ammo conservation and also because it’s boring to just sit back. If you opt for one of the melee classes, you will need to be even more careful if you want to level up quickly.

If you are playing with friends, it is best to move in a group and focus on enemy stragglers. It might not be honorable to gang up on solo players or weak groups but it is certainly rewarding. However, if you are playing solo, it is best to hang back and let other friendly groups do most of the work and then you swoop in for last hits and free points.

During the fights, always make sure you aren’t swinging wildly. Not only will this drain your stamina and make you vulnerable to attacks but your swings can also hit friendlies. Chivalry 2 does indeed have a friendly fire system and you lose points if you damage or kill a teammate.

If you want to level up fast, you need to make sure you don’t accumulate pointless negative score and avoid harming friendly players.

Keep grinding scores and points like this to make your way to the top of the leaderboard. That is where the best XP gain lies. Reaching the top will make you a Warlord and an even bigger target for enemies. At this point, you must always stick close to your team and let them protect you.

As more and more enemies come to take the “crown” from your head and drag you down from the top position, use your teammates to bait the enemies and get easier kills resulting in even more XP.

PvE Leveling in Chivalry 2

PvE doesn’t grant much experience compared to PvP but it’s a start and it’s easy. You can just run into 5 enemies and still win the fight easily. Just do your best not to hurt your allies since that will deduct the score. Vanguard and Knight would be your go-to option in this since you will be mainly doing AOE attacks to multiple enemies at once.