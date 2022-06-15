Standing out when you are in the middle of a 64-player battleground is important. After all, how else will the enemy archers know which target to focus on? Chivalry 2 gives players a wide variety of customization options to change the skin of their gear and alter their character. Below, we have detailed the complete customization features of Chivalry 2 in detail.

How to Change Skins in Chivalry 2

After you have played through the tutorial of the game, you can now access the main menu of the game. In the main menu, look for the Armoury tab and open it.

Once in the Armoury tab, open the Customization menu. From here, you can choose the class for which you want to make the changes. There are a total of three factions and each faction has four classes. That makes a total of 12 characters that you can customize.

Head

The name is self-explanatory. This tab will let you change almost all features present on the head. Through the head tab you will be able to change the following aspects.

Shape of head

Skin Color

Eye Color

Nickname

Voice

Face Paint

Imperfections

Hair

Chivalry 2 also gives you the choice of having the hairstyle you like. Within the Hair tab, you can change the hair on your head as well as your beard.

Helmet

Helmets are just cosmetic items and don’t protect you from enemies. The game allows you to have no helmet as well and if you want to choose a helmet, you will have the option to choose from three different helmets which vary from class to class.

Armor

Just like helmets, armor also doesn’t add a layer of protection and is just for the show. You can choose the armor of your choice within the armor menu, from the given options. You can also buy more armors.

Heraldry

The design pattern and the logo on your armor can also be customized under the Heraldry options.

Weapons

Chivalry 2 gives you the freedom of changing the weapons skins from the weapons tab

How to Get Customization Items in Chivalry 2

There are two currencies in Chivalry 2 that allow you to buy customization items from the shop. These are Gold coins and Crowns in Chivalry 2.

You get Gold coins for playing and completing games. You can use the Gold coins you earned to buy skins for weapons and characters. You need to complete matches and spend time in the game to earn Gold coins.

On the other hand, Crowns are bought with real-life money that can also be used to buy items from the shop. If you don’t want to grind for Gold coins, you can pay with real money to buy customization items.

Using both types of currencies, you can unlock different features for your characters in the categories mentioned above.

Does Faction Choice Affect Armor Skins in Chivalry 2

Yes, Faction choice does affect armor skins in Chivalry 2 and each faction will present you with a different choice of skins to choose from. Along with armor skins, the following items are also affected by faction choice.