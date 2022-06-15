Among the 4 Classes of Chivalry 2, the Knight class stands out as the beefiest and most fun class in the game. In this Chivalry 2 guide, we’ll discuss everything there is to know about the Knight class, including its subclasses, best weapons and combat tips.

Chivalry 2 Knight Tips

The health provided by Knight class is 175 which is the highest of all the available classes in Chivalry 2. Moreover, this class is armored heavily and excellent in taking damage and blocking attacks. Furthermore, the knights have a special ability that is charged when they take or block an attack.

The knight class is mainly for the frontline on the battlefield. Be it fighting with many enemies at a time because of the great health and armor they have or just holding the line when needed.

The only thing that you will feel this class lacks is speed. It has a max speed of 80 which is less than other classes, but it is covered by the other advantages it has. You can still easily tackle enemies if you reach the max speed of 80.

Just like the other classes in Chivalry 2 the Knight also has subclasses which are Officer, Guardian and Crusader.

To help you out with using the Knight class to its highest potential, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ve listed down the most important Knight Tips you need to know in Chivalry 2.

Use Your Trumpet

The First subclass of the Knight class, Officer, has the ability to blow a Trumpet which increases the health regeneration of allies.

This Trumpet is one of the most useful items in the early stages of Chivalry 2, but only if it is used properly. The enemies in Chivalry 2 come in waves as they respawn; so you will usually have a small period of free time between waves.

During this free period, use your Trumpet and alert your allies so they can start using their bandages. If done properly, all of your allies will be able to completely heal themselves with your help before the next wave of enemies arrives.

Keep in mind that while you’re using your Trumpet, you’re completely open to attacks, so make sure to only use this ability once the coast is clear.

Take Initiative

While fighting with any of the subclasses of Knight Class, always attack the enemies whenever you have the initiative. Without Initiative you should focus on defense.

In case the opponent defends themselves from your initial attack, you have to start blocking the attacks because now they have the Initiative. Think of it as pseudo-turn-based fighting.

If both of you and the enemy are attacking at the same time you have to make sure you make the first hit because only then you will get the initiative. You can do combo attacks if you hit first.

Block Attacks

While playing in the Guardian Subclass you can use the shield for blocking incoming attacks. You can block the incoming attacks by pressing the block button and it will protect you from damage. However, you will lose stamina. Don’t do this often, since you can’t block attacks without stamina.

Perform Counterattacks

While playing as the Officer Subclass, focus on performing a riposte right after the Parry if it is successful. Riposte is a quick attack that will provide you shield from the damage for a little time. You should go for Riposte rather than Parry.

You can also counter the enemy’s attacks by using the same attack as the enemy is using. If you guess the attack right and perform it before getting hit the enemy will take damage rather than you.

Always Be at the Front Lines

Since Knights have the highest health pool among all the classes in Chivalry 2, this class should be played with confidence. You should always be ahead of your teammates, initiating duels with opponents and also safeguarding your allies.

The Knight sub-class which works perfectly with this playstyle is Guardian. This subclass usually uses weapons with one hand since the other hand is occupied by a shield for blocking the attacks. A true protector!

They can charge their special ability quickly by blocking attacks thus using a plantable Banner which helps in healing the close by allies with time. This is a great subclass if you’re planning on tanking or winning through endurance.

Use the Oil Pot to Clear Groups of Enemies

The third and final subclass of the Knight, Crusader, has a special attack in which they toss an Oil Pot at the enemy. This Oil Pot explodes upon impact and lights the surrounding area on fire.

Whenever you see a group of enemies huddled up together, take out your Oil Pot and throw it at them. Not only will this deal damage to them, but it will also make them run away from each other; giving you and your allies a window of opportunity to take them on 1 on 1.

Best Weapons for the Knight in Chivalry 2

Now that you’re up to speed with the most important tips there are to know about the Knight class, let’s go over the best weapons for this class.

Selecting the right weapon for you is also very important in Chivalry 2. The choice of weapons completely depends on which class and subclass you choose. But we have listed some of the best weapons available in Chivalry 2 for players who select Knights.

Longsword

This is the Primary weapon for Officer Subclass for Knights. This is a two-handed weapon that is considered a bit slow. You can use this weapon for breaking the Parry of the enemies quite easily. It can pierce an enemy in a single hit.

Warhammer with Shield

Warhammer with the Shield is best for the Guardian Subclass. You can use the Shield for blocking the attacks of swords and archers and Warhammer for pounding in your foes! It is also pretty quick since it is a one-handed weapon.

Messer

For the Crusader Subclass of Knights, Messer is the best choice you have along with the other options. It is a two-handed sword with fast slashes. Due to its size, this weapon has a long reach and deal more damage.

Axe

Another weapon along with the Messer you will find useful in Crusader Subclass is Axe. It is a very useful weapon in close encounters and quick attacks. You can use this along with the Messer while playing in the Crusader Subclass.