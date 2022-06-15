Supporting 64-player battles obviously means there is a need for a lot of teamwork in Chivalry 2. However, teamwork isn’t always easy with so many random players. That is why Chivalry 2 is best played with friends to work out the different classes and roles. In this guide, we will explain how to play Chivalry 2 with Friends on the same platform or cross-platform with consoles.

How to Play Chivalry 2 Cross-Platform with Friends

Before its release, Chivalry 2 was said to feature cross-platform support, meaning people on different consoles and PCs would be able to play together. However, at the time of launch, Chivalry 2 did not have cross-play support, meaning that you and your friends will all have to be on the same platform if you want to play together.

Thankfully the problem was partially fixed when the developers released Crossplay with consoles. Initially, the feature only allowed you to matchmake with randoms so that queue times would be kept to a minimum.

Unfortunately, there is still no way to party up with friends from different platforms. However, Torn Banner Studios has confirmed that the system is in the works and will be released as part of Content Update 2.6 (the recent Steam release and Tenosian Invasion being CU 2.5).

This update, scheduled for a Q2 2022 release will not only add cross-platform parties but also enable Server Browser for Consoles so more than 4 friends can play together.

How to Invite Friends

If you and your friends are on the same platform, then setting up a party is much easier. Use Triangle on PlayStation controller or Y on Xbox controller to open the Social menu and invite your friends to your party or join theirs. On PC, friends can be invited from the Options menu.

Once the crossplay system is in effect, you should theoretically be able to friends from any platform using a unique Friend Code.