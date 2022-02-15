Capcom’s Countdown: Street Fighter 6 Or Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Capcom has begun cooking a potentially massive announcement for the end of the week with a mysterious countdown clock.

Taking to Twitter on Valentine’s Day earlier in the week, Capcom shared a link which takes visitors to a new page with nothing but a blank screen and a digital countdown notifying the number of days and hours remaining.

The countdown holds at less than six days at the time of writing as speculations fly high on what announcement will see the light of day.

There are two major theories which fans are holding on to for the moment. The current Capcom Pro Tour for Street Fighter 5 will host its finals on February 20 which is when the countdown is set to end. There hence stands the chance that the publisher will be taking the opportunity to announce Street Fighter 6.

A new installment is something the fighting games community has been wondering about as of late. Street Fighter 5 has been out for more than six years now and Capcom has more recently mentioned itself to be looking ahead to “the future of Street Fighter.” Street Fighter 6 was also rumored back in 2020 to be delayed to 2022 as Capcom was not happy with some of the new mechanics being introduced with the next entry in the franchise.

If not Street Fighter 6, Capcom may be counting down to the strongly rumored Resident Evil 4 remake as some fans believe that the font used in the countdown looks similar to the font used in recent Resident Evil games.

The unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake has recently been in the news for switching timelines for a darker approach in addition to rearranging the original storylines for “a more fluid and polished” experience.

It goes without saying that fans will be pleased regardless of whether Street Fighter 6 or Resident Evil 4 Remake is announced.