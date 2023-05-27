Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Easter Egg Guide will help you learn everything you need to know about solving and completing the elaborative Easter Egg in The Final Reich with our step-by-step Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Easter Egg Steps guide.

Similar to earlier Call of Duty zombies iterations, there is an elaborative Easter Egg in Call of Duty WW2 The Final Reich. Completing the Easter Egg involves multiple steps including activating the Pack-a-Punch Machine, finding items, etc and here we will help you solving the elaborate Call of Duty WW2 zombies easter egg walkthrough.

Before we start, note that solving the easter egg will not net you any type of Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Easter Egg reward and the only thing you will get will be the satisfaction of solving the easter egg in Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich and an achievement.

For more help on Call of Duty WW2, you can refer to our The Final Reich Pack-a-Punch Guide, The Final Reich Buildable Parks Locations Guide, and The Final Reich Perks Locations Guide.

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Easter Egg

In this Final Reich Easter Egg Steps Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about solving the Easter Egg finding the easter egg reward which is an Artifact that unlocks the Fireworks Achievement/Trophy.

Easter Egg Step #1 – Unlocking the Bunker

The first thing that you need to do is to find 3 Pressure Valves around the map. After finding one, you need to hold the ‘Interact’ button until you see the dial hit 60 accompanied by a ‘Green’ light. Since it can take a while to hit the 60 mark, try to clear the area before attempting the step. All 3 Pressure Valves are located in the following locations:

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Pressure Valve #1 – Left of the Armor Station in the Village Square

– Left of the Armor Station in the Village Square Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Pressure Valve #2 – Left of the Bunker Door in the Village Square

– Left of the Bunker Door in the Village Square Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Pressure Valve #3 – On the Riverside, Down the Slope

Once you are done with all 3 Pressure Valves, the next step in our Call of Duty WW2 Zombies easter egg solution guide is to proceed to the Bunker door to find a Grenade Turret. At this point, you need to interact with the Grenade Turret to cause it to blow a hole in front of it. Blowing a hole will cause Pests to emerge out of it. Deal with them and jump into the Tunnel. Once inside, interact with the generator to open the gate behind you and access the Bunker for 1,250 Jolts.

Step #2 – Unlocking the Salt Mine Door

For this step in Call of Duty WW2 Final Reich easter egg guide, you need to redirect power to the Command Room at 2 Power Stations. One of the Power Stations is inside the Laboratories and the other one is at the Mortuary. Do note that you are under a time-limit for this step, therefore, you must activate both the Power Stations as quickly as possible. Once done, you should be able to get the Salt Mine door in the Command Room for 1,500 Jolts.

Doing so should allow you to see the Pack-a-Punch Machine in the Sewers. In case you do not know how to activate and use the PaP, you can check out our Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Pack-a-Punch Guide for more information.

Step #3 – Command Room Crank

Once you are done with the above steps, you need to head inside the Command Room and ‘Interact’ with the crank in there until it stops completely.

Easter Egg Step #4 – Charging the Mind Power Device

For this step, you need to head inside the Emperor Room and ‘Interact’ with the machine that is located right in front of Barbarossa’s Statue. Once done, you need to continue killing zombies near the machine to charge it up. Keep on killing zombies in the nearby vicinity until you see the Mind Power Machine float into a hole in the ceiling.

Step #5 – Following the Mind Power Device

After charging the Mind Power Device, you need to head to the Command Room and ‘Interact’ with a button located on the upper section of the room. Doing so will cause the Mind Power Device to start moving. However, the machine will come to a halt at certain locations. Your objective is to keep the Mind Power Device moving.

In order to do so, you must stay inside the circle engraved on the ground and continue killing nearby zombies to charge the MPD again. Eventually, the MPD will find itself near an Electrical Generator, right next to the Schnellblitz Machine. After a short while, the MPD will infuse with the Electrical Generator and throw out a piece of a weapon.

Easter Egg Step #6 – Finding the Tesla Canister

After acquiring the gun’s part, the Mind Power Device will start moving once more. While following it, you need to kill zombies inside the engraved, red circle on the ground until the MPD reaches Mortuary Generator. At this point, you need to wait for a while and then acquire Tesla Canister from the inside of the generator.

Easter Egg Step #7 – Getting the Zombie Head

For this step, you need to head back to the Command Room where you will come across a special zombie on the upper section of the room. Your objective is to kill this special zombie and pick its head up – as simple as that!

Easter Egg Step #8 – Activating the Power Grid

In order to activate the Power Grid, you need to head over to the device that is located behind the area where Tesla Gun is built. While activating the Power Grid, it is paramount that you note down or memorize the colors of the lights in front of the numbers. These numbers on the machine are directly tied to different Power Stations on the map. After noting down everything, you need to turn the dials on these Power Stations so that the color of the lights on all Power Stations match the colors on the machine.

While turning the dials, remember that 1 turn is Red, 2 turns is Green, and 3 turns is no color at all. It is also important to note that you are under a time-limit for this step, therefore, be as quick about it as you possibly can. As for finding Power Stations according to the numbers on the machine, the following locations should help you out:

Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Power Station #1 – Command Room, Right of the Power Grid Machine

– Command Room, Right of the Power Grid Machine Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Power Station #2 – Inside Sewers, Near the Entrance to the Mortuary

– Inside Sewers, Near the Entrance to the Mortuary Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Power Station #3 – Inside Sewers, Near the Entrance to the Riverside

– Inside Sewers, Near the Entrance to the Riverside Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Power Station #4 – Right Outside the Pub

Step #9 – Protecting the Levers

For this step, you need to head to The Tower and ‘Interact’ with a lever placed under The Tower to cause an airhorn to play. As soon as it starts playing, you must protect the lever from the oncoming zombies who will try to hit it. You must not let the lever take too much damage. If you start hearing a quote from Dr. Straub instead of the air horn, know that you have completed the step successfully. Once you are done with the first lever, you must do the same with 2 more levers located on the frontal pillars of The Tower.

Step #10 – Summoning the Zeppelin

You need to head over to the Salt Mine and ‘Interact’ with the stone hand on the left side of Barbarossa’s Statue. This will cause the Zeppelin to appear in the sky. Once you get outside, you need to one of the yellow lights to cause the Zeppelin to drop a generator. After that, you need to get to the generator and charge it by killing zombies near it.

Once the generator is fully charged up, it will explode and drop a battery on the ground. You need to pick the battery up and place it on one of the hands near Barbarossa’s Statue. You must repeat this step two more times and bring the batteries to the empty hands in the Salt Mine.

Step #11 – Finding Paintings

This step basically requires you to move around the map and find paintings by using the special zombie’s head you picked up during Step #7. Once you are in front of a painting, you need to use the Zombie’s Head to shine a purple light on the painting. This should allow you to see a bird and a Roman numeral on the painting. You can either memorize or note down what bird has which Roman numeral. Find the paintings in the following locations:

Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Painting #1 – Inside the Mortuary, Near the Boards

– Inside the Mortuary, Near the Boards Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Painting #2 – Inside the Pub

– Inside the Pub Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Painting #3 – In the Courtyard, Across the Lee Enfield Wallbuy

– In the Courtyard, Across the Lee Enfield Wallbuy Call of Duty: WW2 Zombies Final Reich Painting #4 – On the Left of Pack-a-Punch Machine in the Sewers

Once you are done, you need to head to Barbarossa’s Statue and towards the machine in the center of the area. You will see four swords in the area, each one with a bird engraved on it. You should be able to ‘Interact’ with these swords to change the number on them. You need to continue ‘Interacting’ with these swords until you get the bird/number combinations that you noted down earlier by throwing purple light on the paintings mentioned above. Successfully do so and press the red button located in front of the machine.

Easter Egg Step #12 – Picking Up the Sword

Completing the previous step will cause the sword in front of Barbarossa’s Statue to get engulfed in some sort of energy. You need to shoot this energy with the Tesla Gun to initiate a cutscene and prepare to face Panzermörder boss.

Panzermörder Boss

When it comes to defeating Panzermörder, there is little need to hit the boss directly because it will not do you much good. The key to defeating the boss is exactly like the things you did in Step #10. You need to try and ignore Panzermörder as much as you possibly can – without dying – and shoot generators on the airships to cause them to fall down.

Once a generator is on the ground, you need to kill zombies nearby in order to cause it to explode and drop a battery.

With the battery on the ground, you need to continue hitting Panzermörder until he is stunned and then quickly acquire the battery and place it on him. You need to do this step two more times in order to finally defeat Panzermörder and finish the Easter Egg.

Now that you’ve completed the easy easter egg, let’s move on to the more difficult one.

Step #1 – Do Steps 1 till 11 Again

For this easter egg, you must do the same 11 steps you did for the other one all over again. But this time, do NOT shoot the energy with your Tesla Gun.

Step #2 – Get All Variants of The Tesla Gun

You now have to build all four of the Tesla Gun variants. If you haven’t attempted the easy easter egg yet, you should start working on getting the variants as you’re trying to complete the easy easter egg.

Right as you assemble the normal Tesla Gun, you can start working on the Bloodthirst Tesla. As soon as the very first Bomber appears, you can start the Hurricane Tesla. After beating the first Brenner, you can start on the Midnight Tesla. For the Reaper Tesla, you can start working on it after the first Wüstling appears.

Step #3 – Get the Red Talon Sword

The first thing you need to do is to go back to the control panels in the laboratory and mortuary, which you activated in the previous easter egg. If you activate them again, another panel will open up to the right of the salt mine door. Activate this new panel, and two coils will appear to the left of it.

Shoot these coils using the Tesla Gun and head to the door of the Laboratory. As you enter, you will now see a safe on the wall to the left.

Scan the lock of this safe using a Brenner head. Keep turning all the dials until you discover the numbers which have the purple fingerprints on them. The safe will open once you find all five of them. Inside it will be a half of a coin.

Complete the round, then scan the lock again. This time around, the safe can be found on the wall to the left after you enter the mortuary. This will give you the other half of the coin.

Now, head to the Emperor’s Chamber and interact with the panel under the statue. This will grant you the Red Talon Sword.

Step #4 – Get the Spin Tops

You have to find three unique spin tops, which are orange, red and green in color. After you get all three of them, go into the toy store and put them in the holes above the toys.

You can find the spin tops in any one of the following locations:

The spawn location on the balconies in ‘Quick Revive’.

Under the window on the front and back side of the pub.

From the backside of the pub, on a window sill to the right.

Window to the Bunker door’s right (above toy store), and on a frozen roof opposite to this location.

Under the right window of the archway linking the Riverside to the Village Square.

The rooftop to the left after you go right through the archway.

On the Courtyard’s roof.

Step #5 – Get the Record

You have to now acquire two engima machines, which are hidden behind windows. These machines have a ribbon which have the same colors as the spin tops, and they will teach you how to turn the spin tops. These enigma machines can literally spawn behind any window in the map.

If you look at the enigma machines very closely (use a sniper rifle), you will see a number on them. This number can be between 1 and 12. The spin tops act as analog clocks, so you must set the time of the clock to the number on the enigma machines.

Once you set the time of the two spin tops correctly, just keep turning the third one until you see the drawer open. This drawer has the record inside it.

Step #6 – Charge up the Gramophone

Go to the weather vane on the wall by the riverside and interact with it to make it still. It will be pointing towards a tiny yellow circle. You have to shoot this circle to start up the water wheel by the river.

After one complete rotation, the water wheel will stop and at its bottom, you will see another set of coils. Use an upgraded Tesla Gun to shoot the coils. This will start the power for the Pub.

Put record on the Gramophone. To charge it up, you must kill zombies using the Red Talon Sword. Once it stops taking any more zombie energy, it means it has been fully charged up.

Step #7 – Get the Rabenherz

After you get the Gramophone all charged up, it will play some jarring music, which has a faint clicking sounding. Disable the music in the settings to hear the clicking sound better.

What you need to do is to carefully listen out for the longest interval between the clicks. Keep count of how many clicks there are between each of the smaller intervals. There are four sequences, each of which can have from 1 to 5 clicks.

Once you work out the four numbers, go back inside the Emperor’s Chamber, to the Voice of God.

Enter the numbers with the Bloodraven and move clockwise. Activate the machine after entering all four numbers. Now, shoot the chandelier in a certain order with the upgraded Tesla Guns. The order is completely random, but this shouldn’t be a problem as you can’t ‘fail’ this.

Just shoot the chandelier once using each of the Tesla Guns to find out the first one in the order, then shoot the chandelier again with the other three to find out the second one; and so on.

After you do that, the force field around the hilt will change its color from red to blue, indicating that you’ve started the boss fight for this easter egg.

Panzermörder Boss Fight

This boss fight will play out the exact same way it did for the previous easter egg, so use the same strategy again.