Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Pack-a-Punch Guide to help you find and activate the Pack-a-Punch Machine in The Final Reich zombies map.

Similar to earlier iterations of Call of Duty Zombies, like in the previous Call of Duty Zombies the Pack-a-Punch Machine allows players to upgrade their non-special weapons and plays a big role in the completion of the map’s elaborative Easter Egg.

In Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich, the Pack-a-Punch Machine is located deep within the Sewer Area, locked behind a metal cage.

You must remove the metal cage in order to access the Pack-a-Punch Machine in Call of Duty WW2 Zombies and upgrade your non-special weapons for 5,000 Jolts.

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich Pack-a-Punch

Activating the Pack-a-Punch Machine in Zombies often requires multiple steps and the same is the case with Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Final Reich. The following are different steps that you need to complete in order to access the Pack-a-Punch and activate it.

Accessing the Bunker

In order to access the Bunker in Call of Duty WW2, you need to find 3 Pressure Valves. Once found, you need to hold the ‘Interact’ button until the dial reaches 60 and you see a ‘Green’ light.

Before interacting with the Pressure Valves, make sure that the area is clear, as it can take a few seconds. Here are the locations of all 3 Pressure Valves:

Pressure Valve #1 – Left of the Armor Station in the Village Square

– Left of the Armor Station in the Village Square Pressure Valve #2 – Left of the Bunker Door in the Village Square

– Left of the Bunker Door in the Village Square Pressure Valve #3 – On the Riverside, Down the Slope

Once you have managed to hit 60 on all 3 Pressure Valves, head towards the Bunker door in order to find a Grenade Turret.

Interacting with the Grenade Turret will cause it to blow a hole in front of it with Pests oozing out of the hole. Deal with the Pests and jump into the Tunnel.

After accessing the Tunnel, interact with the generator to open the gate behind you and access the Bunker for 1,250 Jolts, before you can open the salt mine door however you have to open the Bunker door for 1250 Points, go inside and open the next for 1500 Points. The salt mine door is the third

Final Reich Pack-a-Punch – Salt Mine Door

This is the next step in our Call of Duty WW2 Zombies pack-a-punch guide which requires you to redirect power to the Command Room at 2 Power Stations. One of the Power Stations is in the Laboratories Room and the other one is at the Mortuary.

It is important to note that for this step, you are under a time-limit and must activate both the Power Stations as quickly as possible. Once done, you should be able to get the Salt Mine door in the Command Room for 1,500 Jolts.

Finding the Pack-a-Punch

With the above steps completed, head inside the Sewers and press the large, red button in front of the metal cage containing the Pack-a-Punch. Once done, you need to ride 3 Sewer Pipes down to the Sewers. Riding a Sewer Pipe will require you to pay 250 Jolts. As soon as you eject from a Sewer Pipe, you need to press the red button to lift up the metal cage. Here are the locations of these Sewer Pipes:

Sewer Pipe #1 – Left of the Waffe 28 Wallbuy in the Tower

– Left of the Waffe 28 Wallbuy in the Tower Sewer Pipe #2 – Right of the M3 Wallbuy in the Command Room

– Right of the M3 Wallbuy in the Command Room Sewer Pipe #3 – Near the Lab-Trap in the Laboratory

Interacting with all 3 red buttons found at the end of Sewer Pipes should allow you to completely lift up the metal cage and allow you to interact with the Pack-a-Punch Machine.