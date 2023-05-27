Call of Duty WW2 Heroic Actions Locations Guide – Struggle, Surrender, Drag, How to Trigger, Objectives

There are a lot of Heroic Actions in the new Call of Duty WW2. These can range from struggles to drags to surrender. This Call of Duty: WW2 Heroic Actions Locations Guide will give you the precise location of where the Heroic Actions are found so you can get the three trophies that accompany the successful completion of these actions.

There are a handful of Call of Duty WW2 heroic action types including – Struggle, Surrender, Drag. We will also discuss How to Trigger Heroic actions in Call of Duty WW2. Call of Duty WW2 Heroic acts are not hard to trigger but completing them can be a little tricky.

The following information will help you reach Heroic Acts locations and will tell you how to complete Heroic Actions.

Call of Duty WW2 Heroic Actions Locations

In this Call of Duty WW2 Heroic Acts Locations Guide, we have detailed the locations of all available Heroic Actions in COD WW2. If Sledgehammer Games add more content we will update the guide accordingly.

How to Trigger Heroic Acts in Call of Duty: WW2

There are three types of Heroic Actions in Call of Duty WW2. Struggle is when an ally is struggling with an enemy and you have to kill the enemy. Drag is when you drag an ally to safety before he bleeds and Surrender is when you aim at certain enemies so they lay down their weapons instead of killing them.

Mission 1

Struggle 1

Objective : Clear the Bunkers 1/5

Walk through the trenches after you clear the bunkers to find the struggle.

Struggle 2

Objective : Clear the Bunkers 3/5

Clear the third bunker, the action is on the left wall of the start of the fourth bunker.

Mission 2

Surrender 1

Objective : Reach the AA Gun

After going into the first house, you will come to haystacks. Make the enemies retreat into the woods behind the haystacks and follow them. After this kill all enemies except one or two and make the remaining surrender.

Struggle 3

Objective : Push forward with your Armor

After destroying the artillery, move with the tanks through some bushes and enter the bunker. The action will occur on the far right side of the bunker.

Surrender 2

Objective : Push forward with your Armor

After the last action, shoot the canisters and move to the trenches. Here leave a few enemies alive and make them surrender.

Mission 3

Drag 1

Objective : Take the Church

At the starting area, clear the first house and drag your ally in front of the church to safety.

Mission 4

Drag 2

Objective : Stop the Train

When the two dogs attack, an ally will get hurt whom you have to drag to safety.

Mission 5

Drag 3

Objective : Assault the Garrison

After the courtyard section, you will have a fight in the city. Drag your ally after you cross the bridge with loads of barbed wire.

Surrender 3

Objective : Clear the Building

When the female smokes the building, go inside and kill the enemies, but leave one or two alive on the upper floor to make them surrender.

Mission 6

Drag 4

Objective : Reach the Hotel

Drag your comrade to safety during the MG part of the mission.

Struggle 4

Objective : Reach the Hotel

This will come up after you go through the barricaded door.

Struggle 5

Objective : Reach the Hotel

This is found inside the hotel after you kill the initial enemies and rush to the back area, where they are respawning.

Mission 7

Drag 5

Objective : Defend the Bridge

When the smoke is dropped and the artillery fire begins, head to the back of the bridge and drag your comrade to safety.

Drag 6

Objective : Eliminate the Sniper

Rush towards the sniper when he starts shooting. You will find the teammate near the sniper. It is perhaps best to do this on the easier difficulties.

Struggle 6

Objective : Capture the Mill

After killing the sniper, move to the mill and head to the first house on the left for this action.

Mission 8

Drag 7

Objective : Eliminate MG Gunners

At the start of the mission towards your left.

Struggle 7

Objective : Disable the Tank

Use thermite on the tank and move to the back area of the bunker to take part in this action.

Mission 9

Drag 8

Objective : Form up on the Center Lane

After flying the plane, an ally will go down when your tanks enter the battlefield. Save that ally.

Struggle 8

Objective : Rally on Pierson

Towards the end, throw the signal grenades and save the enemy you just dragged to safety a few minutes ago before you go up to rally on Pierson.

Mission 10

Drag 9

Objective : Ambush the German Transport

At the start of the mission, an ally will be wounded when you attack the transport.

Struggle 9

Objective : Reach the Tower

After the first sniping section, get off the roof and get to the red houses in front of you. The action is in one of the houses.

Mission 11

Surrender 4

Objective : Secure the Tower

On the upper floor of the tower, kill two enemies and make the other two surrender.

Struggle 10

Objective : Rally with your Squad

Get off the AA Gun and find the struggle to the trenches on your left. You need to move really fast to get there in time.

That is all we have for our Call of Duty: WW2 Heroic Actions Locations Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!