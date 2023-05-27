How to Unlock Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Weapon Skins

The latest edition in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare, has brought with itself many unlockable weapon skins. In this edition of Call of Duty, each weapon has 103 unlockable skins! With the most prized being the Gold, Platinum and Damascus skins. This guide will show how to obtain these skins.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Weapon Skins

To get your hands on the gold skin for a specific gun in this title, you will have to unlock all other weapon skins of that gun. In this edition, there are 10 categories for each weapon, with each category having 10 variants.

Here are the names of the skin categories:

Woodland

Digital

Spray Paint

Splinter

Topo

Urban

Stripes

Tiger

Reptiles

Skulls

To obtain all these skins, you will have to level up the weapon completely. This can be done by completing different challenges like headshots, total kills, and killstreaks. Complete these challenges to get yourself the gold camo.

Platinum Skins Guide

The next prized skin after gold skin is the Platinum skin. To obtain this skin, you will have to master every weapon of an entire class i.e. earn the gold skin for every weapon of the class (assault rifles, snipers, etc.). The number of weapons per class varies from each other so depending upon the class, some may take more time than others.

Damascus Skin Guide

The Damascus Skin is the most prized skin in Modern Warfare. To get this skin, you will have to unlock gold and platinum skins for every weapon! That is to master every gun by unlocking gold and in turn unlocking platinum by mastering every weapon class.

There are eight assault rifles, six submachine guns, five pistols, four rocket launchers, four shotguns, four light machine guns, three marksmen rifles, and three sniper rifles. This means to get the Damascus skin, you will have to unlock a total of 3,774 skins!