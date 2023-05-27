Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Perks Guide – Best Perks, Tips and Strategy

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Perks Guide will discuss these always active-passive abilities that will help you get an edge in battle, in the all intense multiplayer mode of the game.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is this year’s installment in the long-running shooter franchise from Activision. Infinity Ward, the creator of Modern Warfare series, is behind Infinite Warfare.

For the first time ever, the series is heading into space which means we could only be a couple of installments away from going full-on Star Wars.

There are many new features and changes introduced such as the addition of the Jackal, new gadgets, more customizations for Multiplayer, and much more.

For more help on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, read out our Synaptic Rig Class Guide, Merc. Rig Class Guide, and Warfighter Rig Class Guide.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Perks Guide

Like I mentioned above, these are your always on passives that are similar to Rig Traits. But compared to traits, you can use a lot of more of these will your builds. One build can hold six different passives perks in Infinite Warfare Multiplayer. However, it is to be noted that we do not recommend using all 6 available slots as it will pretty much limit to a handgun.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You should go with maximum of 2 to 4 perks per build and save room of other equipment and abilities. Perks will define your rig and will have an impact on the way you play in different game modes. You will be able to use a max of two perks in each of the three categories but the second perk will cost you one extra point.

Recon Perk

Your mini-map will show a larger section of the map; you can gain one radar sweep when an enemy UAV appears and one when it is taken down. Thanks to this perk you will have much better situational awareness on the map, allowing you to spot enemies at a larger distance.

Blind Eye Perk

This is a very useful perk to have if you are going up againts skilled players who can earn streaks in a heartbeat. The Blind Eye will allow you to be undetectable by AI targeting system, including sentries and Air support.

Blast Shield Perk

The name says it all, doesn’t it? Blast Shield will protect you from explosive damage so it is a great perk to have during TDM matches. It can protect you from a direct impact or stick from explosives. Consider it as a one time life save.

Dexterity Perk

Dexterity is something that should be always be with you and is a perk that needs to be in one of your builds. Dexterity allows you to reload and switch weapons faster. It is really beneficial on smaller maps.

Overclock Perk

As you know, Payloads need to be charged and it takes sometime before they do. However, if you use Overclock, your payload will charge much faster.

Ghost Perk

Another great perk for those looking to keep themselves hidden from UAVs and Pings. What you need to do is activate this perk in order to keep yourself hidden from both UAV sweeps and the Ping Rig trait’s radar pings. Now, combine this new Recon and you have yourself enemy locations as well.

Momentum Perk

Momentum is a perk that will increase your mobility. Momentum grants you increased movements speed. But keep in mind that using advanced Rig movement will reset speed bonus.

Hardline Perk

Hardline perk allows you to get double score for Scorestreak assists. Make sure you combine this with Ping as it will allow you to have bonus points any time you tag an enemy and a teammate takes action.

Tac Resist Perk

Tac Resist is useful in dealing with stun and flash bangs. It is a very specific defensive perk and it not really useful if the enemies aren’t using tactical gear.

Tracker Perk

Tackers allows you to track enemy movement from your HUD, so you will have advance warning and awareness of opposing team members. The best part is that it allows you to listen to players will Dead Silence.

Cold Blooded

The name pretty self explanatory; Cold Blood keeps you invisible to Thermal detection systems. It is a defensive perk that is very effective against FTL’s thermal scope and Perception Rig traits.

Scavenger Perk

You can pick up ammo from Dead players if you are using Scavenger perk. Combine this with ammo hungry, high rate of fire weaponry.

Gung-ho Perk

The perk is custom made for run and gun players, for those who use aggressive play with SMGs and Shotguns. It allows you to shoot, use equipment and scorestreaks while running.

Pin Point Perk

If you are dealing to taking damage from the enemy, you can outline them using Pin Point Perk. It would see better and shoot the enemy with more accuracy. You will also be able to see see enemies through wall if they are tagged.

Hardwired Perk

It will keep you immune to Pin Point perk, EMP effects, and equipment that blocks your perks. The same perk also protects you from Eye Spy Rig trait. Your mini-map won’t be fuzzed out by the Jammer Grenade.

Marksman Perk

Using this perk will get you enemy names from a greater distance. You will also experience reduced flinch for sniper rifles. Safe to say that this perk is custom made for sniper class of Infinite Warfare.

Engineer Perk

This is a very interesting perk to have; it allow players see enemy equipment and scorestreaks through walls. Moreover, you can use it to delay enemy mine activation.

Dead Silence Perk

It is a steal perk that will make your jump pack and footsteps silence.

If you have any questions regarding Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Perks Guide, take to the comments below!