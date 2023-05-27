Call of Duty Ghosts Safeguard Mode Strategy Guide



Safeguard is another cooperative game mode featured in Call of Duty: Ghosts which is somewhat like Spec-Ops from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The basic idea is to to survive enemy bot waves with increasing difficulty. All the multiplayer maps are featured in Safeguard and you would be able to transfer your Squad Points and XP to multiplayer mode.

For more help on Call of Duty: Ghosts, read our Extinction Strategy, Level Up Fast and Best Loadouts Guide.

Call of Duty Ghosts Safeguard Mode Strategy

There are a total of three types of Safeguard featured in the game:

Safeguard – Lasts for 20 waves

Safeguard Extended – Lasts for 40 waves

Safeguard Infinite – Unlimited waves

Weapons and Perks

You can neither start Safeguard with your custom Loadout nor loot enemies for weapons. For weapons and perks, you are primarily dependent upon Support Drops. Support Drop has a bar in the top-left corner of the screen right next to weapon level bar and weapon level.

This bar gets filled up by getting kills. Once the Support Drop bar fills up, you will receive random weapons and perks from these care packages.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Care Packages and Killstreaks

At the very first round of the game, you will receive different Care Packages having various Killstreaks. After the first round, these Care Packages drop after every five rounds i.e. 6, 11, 16, and so on.

You only get 20 seconds to get to these Care Packages and receive those Killstreaks. Each player can have a maximum of three Killstreaks (Different or Same). The Killstreaks you receive in Safeguard are:

IMS

Sentry Gun

Trinity Rocket

Vulture

Battle Hind

Helo Scout

Perks

Perks work exactly in the same way as they do in Multiplayer Mode. And as I have mentioned before, you can only receive these perks via Support Drops. Following are the perks which you can expect to find in those Support Drop packages:

Agility

Sleight of Hand

Quickdraw

Marathon

Reflex

Steady Aim

Ready Up

Blast Shield

Stalker

Focus

ICU

Trigger Happy

On the Go

Trigger Happy is a new perk featured in Safeguard mode which lets you automatically reload your gun after a kill; saving you a lot of time. For more information about each perk in the game, refer to our Call of Duty: Ghosts Perks Guide!

Ghosts

Ghost is an ally bot which can help you stay alive along with ripping enemies apart. While playing the Solo Mode, you get a Ghost after every twenty rounds. As for the Multiplayer Mode, you will get a single Ghosts for a complete run. Ghosts are able to absorb a good amount of damage but they can get killed pretty easily and therefore, it is your duty to keep enemies away from them.

Weapons

Once you start the Safeguard Mode, you will be equipped with a handgun. Weapons can be obtained by killing enemies and looting Support Drops. Players can carry two primary weapons at the same time and if they one of their primary weapon for another, the previous weapon is lost forever.

Since enemies try to flank you from all sides; it is advised that you stick to something that has a good range and damage. The weapons looted from Support Drops become better at higher waves. Following are weapons which can be looted from Support Drops:

MP-443

MTS-255

FP6

Vepr

MTAR-X

AK-12

ARX-160

M27-IAR

Chain Saw

USR

Throwing Knife

Wild Widow (Rare weapon with high damage output)

The bar in the top-left corner of your screen displays your weapon level. Killing enemies increases your weapon level which in turn increases its damage. It is always advised to pick up at least one of your primary weapon in the first two waves so that you have a decent level at more difficult waves. As for Sniper Rifles, they get leveled up twice as fast than the other classes.

Last Stand

Unlike the Extinction Mode, when you get downed in Safeguard Mode, you get unlimited ammo for your weapon and your Ghost will be able to revive you. And in case, you don’t have a Ghost, you bleed out in thirty seconds.

While playing with a full party, your teammates would be able to revive you within thirty seconds. However, if you die while in Last Stand, you respawn at the beginning of next wave.

Power-Ups

Killing enemies also grant you with Power-Ups like additional ammo and weapon levels. Random enemies will drop in these Power-Ups which when picked up will either grant you a full ammo restock for your whole team or your weapon level will increase by one level.

Your IED Grenades and Flash Bangs also get restocked with these Power-Ups. However, you will not be able to use two IED Grenades at the same time. If you throw in a third IED Grenade despite of having other two; the first one will explode automatically.

Field Orders

During the fourth round of Safeguard, you start receiving Field Orders. However, unlike the Multiplayer Mode, these Field Orders are team-based and your whole team must complete these to receive a Mini Gun with explosive ammo for sixty seconds.

After the fourth round, you start getting Field Order every every fourth round; though you must need to complete the previous Field Orders first. These Field Orders are way too easy to complete and some of them are like, ‘Get 10 Headshots’ or ‘Get 10 Melee Kills’.

Multiplayer and Solo Strategies

The best way to play Safeguard is to play it with friends. Even at the beginning rounds, the enemies can overwhelm you quite easily. And since you cannot get a Ghost before 20th wave, it is a good idea to have friends along.

The best strategy involves camping. You need to look for an area with two entrances at maximum and head inside. In this way, you would be able to revive your teammates in a more safe environment with your teammates backing you up. As for getting weapons and perks, you can go out during looting rounds.

You need to avoid getting downed as much as possible because it not only disturbs the pace of the game but you also lose your perks over the course of time.

As for the Solo Mode, there are no hard and fast rules as it is really very challenging.

Using the same camping strategy in Solo Mode may not work as you will get overwhelmed by enemies eventually, and your Ghost will appear on the twentieth wave, you will have to survive a long time before getting him.

You need to find a place with a quick escape route which you could use for a quick escape if enemies overwhelm you and then flank them from behind. You also need to make sure to have a long-ranged weapon to keep a safe distance between you and enemies.

And finally, after you get your Ghost, make sure to protect him as he will be your most valuable asset. Happy Hunting!