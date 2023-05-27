Call of Duty: Ghosts Extinction Nightfall Venom-X Location – How to Get

Venom-X is a new weapon in Call of Duty: Ghosts that is only accessible in Nightfall map.

From the looks of it, Venom-X looks like an Assault Rifle that has some pretty strong damage and a decent range. Furthermore, it also comes equipped with a built-in Grenade Launcher that can take out the strongest of aliens with 2-3 shots.

It’s a good idea to get your hands-on Venom-X; especially if you are on an Achievement Hunt. A few of the DLC’s achievements require you to kill 50 Cryptids using only Venom-X. It also comes in really handy while trying to kill the Breeder in less than 5 minutes.

The Grenade Launcher creates a large blast with a green smoke. This green smoke has the ability to deal extra damage to enemies but does not affect you and your teammates.

Call of Duty: Ghosts Extinction Nightfall Venom-X Location

Venom-X Location: You will be able to spot the Venom-X in a small room behind the middle hive in the Area #3. Prior to clearing out the hive, this small room will be locked. Once you clear out the hive, the small room will unlock, and all of your teammates will be able to pick it up for free.

The only downside of this weapon is that it comes with quite less bullets. Even the Grenade Launcher has four grenades.On the plus side, while you’re equipped with Venom-X, random enemies will keep on dropping ammo for your weapon.

How this system works is unknown, but you will rarely run out of ammo. Furthermore, note that the ammo for this weapon is not like ordinary guns but will be in the shape of a small golden egg.

Check out Maka91’s YouTube demonstration to know how to obtain it!