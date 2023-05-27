Call of Duty: Ghosts Extinction Nightfall Intel Locations ‘Undiscovered Truth’ Guide



Finding all pieces of Intel in Call of Duty: Ghosts Extinction Nightfall map will get you Undiscovered Truth achievement for 30 Gamerscore. There are two types of Intel pieces in the new DLC:

Classified Intel

Encrypted Intel

Classified pieces of Intel are randomly found from the searchable items. Usually an area has about 1-2 of these items, and you will need to pick up at least six of them to earn this achievement.

After finding the first piece of Intel, it will save automatically. Furthermore, note that only one player can pick up a particular piece of Intel.

For more help on Extinction Nightfall, read our Speed Slayer and Venom-X Location guide.

Encrypted pieces of Intel are laptops that can be found in specific locations on the map. They are total four in number, and these locations are provided below:

#1 Encrypted Intel Laptop

Location: Treason – Area #2

Head up the stairs to your right and keep on following the balcony until you come across the laptop lying on the ground.

#2 Encrypted Intel Laptop

Location: Security Breach – Area #2

You will see a container and a Fire Trap to your left. First, jump onto the Fire Trap followed by hopping onto the container. After you have climbed up, start running towards the closest rooftop. You will have to use a button to get to the rooftop and grab the laptop.

#3 Encrypted Intel Laptop

Location: Exfil Denied – Area #3

Get inside the Facility and hop on the crates inside it. Once you get on top of the crates, hop onto a booth and grab the next laptop.

#4 Encrypted Intel Laptop

Location: Sabotage – Area #3

This one is also located in the Facility. Once you get inside, ascend the ladder and reach the third floor. From there, you will need to go around the scaffolding and go to the broken section to get the laptop.

#5 Encrypted Intel Laptop

Location: The Ark – Area #4

During the final boss fight, get to the area from where you entered and you will see a small booth. Get inside the booth and you will get the final laptop of Nightfall.

Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments below!