Call of Duty: Ghosts Extinction Nightfall Pea Shooter Guide

Rhino is one of the most notorious creatures in Call of Duty: Ghosts’ extinction mode. This alien is frustrating even with a fully-automatic Assault Rifle. Imagine if you have to kill it only using your pistols.

The Pea Shooter is an Achievement/Trophy in Nightfall map, which requires you to kill a Rhino only using your pistol. The Achievement is worth 20 Gamerscore. For more help on Call of Duty: Ghosts Extinction Nightfall, read our Intel Locations, Egg-stra XP! and Venom-X Location Guide.

Once again, I must stress that you must do all the damage using your Pistols. Using any other weapon, score streak, special weapons, lethal equipment, or even knife will not count.

While you are playing with a full-party, the player who drops the last shot on Rhino will get the Achievement/Trophy. However, if any of your teammates hurt Rhino with anything other than a Pistol, the Achievement/Trophy will not pop-up for anyone.

This task can also be done solo, but it is recommended that you do it with a party.

The Rhinos can be found throughout the Nightfall but the one appearing at Hive #3 of Area #2 is ideal for this one. There is no fixed spawn for the creature, but it will most probably spawn in the open ground.

As soon as you see it, deploy your flares and keep the smaller enemies at bay. All of your team should aim directly at Rhino’s head and other weak points. You can use any type of ammo but, personally, I always prefer Explosive Ammo.

It takes about 65 seconds to kill the Rhino with a full-party but as I have mentioned before, it can be done solo. The Achievement/Trophy shall pop-up for the player taking the last shot at Rhino. Bear that in mind!

