Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Yowaka Ita Shrine Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, before attempting the Yowaka Ita shrine, you need to start the EX Champions’ Ballad DLC quest. After you have completed the shrine of the resurrection and got your hands on a one-hit obliterator, you will need to go for the Yowaka Ita shrine. Like most, this shrine is invisible, and you must complete a task to reveal it.

This guide will cover everything you need to know to complete the Zelda Breath of the Wild Yowaka Ita shrine.

Yowaka Ita shrine location

You must travel to the northern part of the Great Plateau (Forest of Spirits) in Zelda BOTW to find the trial for the Yowaka Ita shrine. Once you are, you will be ambushed by Bokoblins. You should not take them lightly, as they have different kinds of weapons with them, like arrows, lightings rods, fire arrows, etc.

Make sure to dodge and counterattack their attacks because this will do you good. In addition, a couple of archers shoot arrows from the trees. Attack these foes first, or you will lose most of your health from these arrows.

Apart from these foes, there are also Keese in Zelda BOTW that attack you while running. As they are running, they are hard to attack, and their attacks are powerful. Make sure to dodge these attacks and counterattack them once they are close to you.

However, you are not required to hunt down these Keese; killing all the Bokoblins will reveal the Yowaka Ita shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild. If you have hunted all the Bokoblins, and still the shrine does not appear, check the surrounding trees, as some Bokoblins might be hiding there.

Once the Yowaka Ita shrine appears, head inside to begin your shrine adventure.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Yowaka Ita shrine walkthrough

You may have very little health; don’t worry, you don’t have to fight inside Yowaka Ita shrine in Zelda BOTW. As you are inside the shrine, you will notice a hole in the middle of the platform, ignore it and continue walking straight. Be careful; you will see some spiked balls falling. While dodging them, make your way to the next platform.

Now you will see a big bowl and another hole in the platform. By using Magnesis, pick up the bowl, and you will see different sizes of balls falling on your right. Use Magnesis to catch a treasure box and two different sizes of balls with an orange layer around them.

It may take your time, but be patient, and it is worth your while. Once you have your hands on all the three things mentioned above, open the treasure chest. It will reward you with bomb arrows.

Next, grab the bigger-size ball and place it in the hole. Doing this will open a secret room, and you will get a Phrenic Bow by inspecting.

Pick up the middle-size ball, and head towards the entrance. Make sure to dodge the falling spiked balls. Place it in the hole near the entrance, and it will open a secret door. Approach the door, and you will see a shrine. By inspecting it, you will get a spirit orb. This concludes the Yowaka Ita shrine in Zelda BOTW.