How To Shield Surf In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Traversing the massive open world of Zelda BOTW can take some time but thankfully, players have a number of ways to travel the land. One such mode of transportation, while unconventional but cool, is shield surfing. As the name suggests, shield surf in Zelda Breath of the Wild involves players riding their shield like a skateboard over the mountains of Hyrule.

We have compiled this guide to show you how to shield surf in Zelda BOTW and provide some valuable shield surfing tips.

How to shield surf in Zelda BOTW

As mentioned above, shield surfing in Breath of the Wild is another way to quickly reach the foot of mountains and hills from the top without paragliding. It is not hard to surf; the shield surfing controls are mentioned in the game at the start. Since it is at the start, you might have forgotten how to surf.

The foremost thing you should have to surf is a proper shield. To do it, you must press the ZL button. It will allow Link to stand in a particular stance, then go into inventory and pull out the shield. With a shield in your hand, sprint down and press X to jump. While you are in the air, press A to start surfing.

The rest is up to you to control it; direction buttons will help you steer it on your will. Zelda BOTW also allows you to perform shield tricks like 180 spins and flips while shield surfing with the press of the B button.

Breath of the Wild Shield surfing tips

It is wise to begin surfing in grassy soil because this way, you will have a good grip on surfing. In addition, you can also shoot arrows while surfing. You can automatically dismount if you hit something and you have stopped, or you can press B to step off the shield.

Durability is another thing that matters in shield surfing. Shields are much less durable in rocky terrain, so you should have a shield durable enough to surf in rocky terrain. The shield you choose for surfing matters a lot as different shields have different friction values. The lower the friction, the faster you will go when shield surfing.

The best shields for surfing in Zelda BOTW would be the Ancient Shield and Radiant Shield. Both these shields reduce friction by 85% and 90% respectively thus allowing you to surf down hills with speed and not damage the shield too much.

How to play Selmie’s Shield surfing minigame

If you think you have mastered shield surfing in Breath of the Wild, why not put your skills to the test? Selmie’s Spot in the Hebra region allows players to take part in the shield surfing minigame. The area is covered in snow so shield surfing here is different than grassy hills.

To find Selmie’s Spot, look for the pillar of smoke southeast of Shada Naw shrine and make your way there.

For a small fee of 20 rupees, you can attempt the shield surfing minigame and try to win the challenge.

If you are eager to learn snow shield surfing better, this is the place. There are two courses: beginner and advanced. Completing the Beginner course doesn’t provide any rewards except for unlocking the Advanced.

Selmie rewards you with better and better shields by completing the Advanced Course with different times, up to the amazing Royal Shield. These shields can only be obtained once so make sure you don’t end up losing them once acquired.

Wooden Shield (3:20-4:00

Hunter’s Shield (3:05-3:20)

Emblazoned Shield (2:50-3:05)

Fisherman’s Shield (2:35-2:50)

Traveler’s Shield (2:20-2:35)

Kite Shield (2:05-2:20)

Soldier’s Shield (1:50-2:05)

Knight’s Shield (1:35-1:50)

Royal Shield (less than 1:35)

There is a trick to getting record times at Selmie’s Spot in Zelda BOTW. You don’t actually have to be on your shield all the time. You can paraglide certain portions of the mountains to speed up and reach your destination faster.