Zelda Breath Of The Wild Shada Naw Shrine Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Shada Naw Shrine is one of the 13 shrines that you will find in the Hebra region. Shada Naw is one of the most confusing shrines in Zelda BOTW. But there is no reason to worry; we are here to help you. This guide will cover details on beating the trial in Shada Naw Shrine of Legend of Zelda BOTW.

Shada Naw Shrine location

Shada Naw shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is at the entrance of a cave. That cave is located north of the Coldsnap Hollow and Northwest of the Hebra Peak Summit.

To access the shrine, the easy way is to climb the top of the Hebra Peak and ski down towards the cave.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Shada Naw Shrine walkthrough

Once you have started the trial “Red Giveaway,” you must first go to the left corner of the room. There is a chest containing the Great Frostblade which you can acquire through magnesis.

The main task here is to put the orange ball into its receptacle. First, pull out the bottom block on the wall left side of the receptacle using magnesis. Use magnesis and take the metal cube on the floor and place it on the top of the block you pulled out from the wall.

Grab the orange ball in Zelda Breath of the Wild and take it to the catwalk at the starting point. Place the ball on the floor and position yourself at an angle that is straight to the top cube on the left of the receptacle.

Use your drill shaft and hit the ball to aim at the top of the cube. The ball will go into the receptacle, and you will be lifted to the top of the catwalk. Go to the Altar to acquire the spirit orb. This is how you can complete the Shada Naw Shrine in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.