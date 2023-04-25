Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Shee Venath Shrine Guide

Two dueling peak shrines in Zelda Breath of the Wild, Shee Venath and Shee Vaneer, share the Twins Memories trial. As evident from the name, the tasks in both these shrines are closely related and similar. Understanding one shrine’s puzzle-solving mechanism in Zelda BOTW is enough to solve the other.

Our guide below will discuss locating and solving Zelda BOTW Shee Venath Shrine and obtaining its chest loot.

Shee Venath Shrine location

The Shee Venath Shrine can be accessed by scaling to the northern peak of the Dueling Peaks region (the other one is on the south side). The easier way is to climb from the north side and reach atop the cliff. Then look below for the shrine in a nook, and glide towards it.

It is better if you have already explored the Shee Vaneer shrine. If that is the case, just see below where you stand, deploy your paraglider, and fly towards the other shrine.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Shee Venath Shrine walkthrough

At the starting phase of the shrine, you can see a five-by-five grid with 25 circular holes and some of them having orbs in them. The blue holes indicate they carry an orb, while the empty ones emit orange light.

The task here is pretty simple; grab the orbs one by one and place them in such order as they were initially in Shee Vaneer shrine. For this reason, you need to visit the Zelda BOTW Shee Vaneer shrine first and remember the pattern of the orbs in the puzzle.

After noticing the puzzle pattern in the Shee Vaneer shrine, you need to reorder the Shee Venath shrine’s orbs correctly and complete the trial. After this, a short pause occurs, and the way for you to get through the door gets opened.

We have you covered if you do not want to travel to the other shrine. Below is a snapshot showing exactly the order you must follow while placing the orbs in the corresponding holes.

On the other side of the Zelda Breath of the Wild Shee Venath shrine entrance, a square platform works as an elevator alongside the wall. Wait for the platform to come down and stand on top of it. When it reaches the top, step off it.

Now, jump and move toward the right, just around the corner, using your glider. Explore the chest to get a Serpentine Spear. Finally, you can pass through the newly opened pathway and head to the left. Climb the wooden ladder and reach the Zelda BOTW Shee Venath shrine monk to get a Spirit Orb.