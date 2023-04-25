Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Shee Vaneer Shrine Guide

Among the most unique and mind-boggling DLC shrines in Zelda Breath of the Wild, the Shee Vaneer Shrine is in the top rows. Although it is not a long series of rune-ability puzzles or tasks, the type of trial it presents tests your problem-solving skills to their fullest.

The Shee Vaneer shrine in Zelda BOTW is different from its counterparts in that it does not involve any side quests for completion. Yet the trial it offers could be a quest of how perplexed it can make you.

Worried about the way to solve the trials in Zelda BOTW Shee Vaneer Shrine and get the chest loot on the way? Let us make it easy for you.

Shee Vaneer Shrine location

This distinctive shrine is in the Dueling Peaks Tower region, on the South side of the River in western Necluda. Once you travel to the said place, scale through the remaining portion of the cliff to reach outside the shrine.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Shee Vaneer shrine walkthrough

The hint to the solution of the Twin Memories trial is in the trial’s name. There is another similar shrine called the Shee Venath Shrine on the opposite side of the cliff. You need first to visit Shee Venath Shrine in Zelda BOTW and take a snap of the inside of the shrine to remember the pattern.

At the starting phase, there is a 5×5 Grid with five orbs/balls in different holders. The blue colored holders indicate that there is an orb inside them, while the empty holders exhibit orange color around them. The only thing to do here is to place the orbs in the correct holders.

The central column will be empty at the end. After making the correct pattern, the puzzle should look like this.

Now that you have beaten the Shee Vaneer Shrine trial in Zelda BOTW, you must move to the other end of the puzzle, where a square elevator continuously moves upwards and downwards. Stand on top of the square elevator, and it will take you to the top of the platform beside it.

Now, deploy your paraglider after jumping and move to the immediate left on a small cornered platform. Explore the glowing chest placed there to get an Eightfold Long blade in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Finally, move towards the door and climb the wooden ladder to reach the upper floor. The shrine is right before you. You can interact with the Shee Vaneer shrine monk in Zelda Breath of the Wild and get the Spirit Orb.