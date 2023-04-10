How To Get Frost Weapons In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Zelda Breath of the Wild features several weapons for payers to pick from, and most of these weapons boost different elemental attack types such as fire, rock, and Frost. All these elemental weapons have whole sets, including the sword, great sword, and spear. This guide will help you with all the Frost elemental weapons in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Zelda Breath of the Wild frost weapons locations

Frost weapons, as evident from the name, are ice-elemental weapons and there are a number of them across different weapon types. Considering the benefit of Frost weapons freezing most enemies on a single hit, it is worth looking for and using frost weapons in Zelda BOTW.

Below we have mentioned every Zelda Breath of the Wild frost weapon location and how you can get your hands on those weapons.

Frostblade

The frostblade is in the Gerudo Highlands and Hyrule Field. Enemies holding the Frostblade are across this area, and you can kill these enemies to get the weapon.

Great Frostblade

For the Great Frostblade, you must go to the Hia Miu Shrine, located in the northwestern corner of the map. Head east from the shrine at night, and you can find a random Stalnox here.

Defeat the Stalnox, and you will get the Great Frostblade as a drop from the Stalnox in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Frostspear

For the Frostspear, you need to get to the Rito Village, south of Corvash Peak. From the village, head west. You can find a Skull-shaped cave directly west of the village. The small cave is infested with enemies and contains the Frostspear ready for taking.

You can climb the tower-like platform in the cave and get 10 Ice Arrows in Zelda BOTW.

Ice Rods

For Ice Rods, teleport to the Kuh Takkar Shrine. You can find two Ice Wizards flying around and attacking you when you arrive. Kill them, and they will drop the Ice Rod for you.

We recommend using a fire weapon, as a single hit from the fire weapon to an Ice enemy will instantly vaporize them.

Blizzard Rods

For the Blizzard Rods, wrap to the Namika Ozz Shrine. From the shrine, head straight until you reach the open area, rotate towards your left, and enter the giant hollow tree stump here.

You will find an Ice Wizard in the stump. You can kill the wizard to get the Zelda Breath of the Wild Blizzard Rod from it. Remember that other hollow tree stumps here also have the thunder and fire wizards, so don’t get lost.

We recommend using a fire weapon, as a single hit from the fire weapon to an Ice enemy will instantly vaporize them.

Benefits of frost weapons in Zelda BOTW

As expected, all Frost weapons deal Ice damage. So that a single strike from these weapons will instantly freeze any enemy they touch, except the bosses, rendering them completely helpless.

Any enemy you freeze takes 3x of the damage of your next hit. For example, if you hit a frozen enemy with a weapon that is supposed to deal 30 damage, you will then deal 90 damage. You can pair your most potent weapons and armor that give you buffs to even one shot at many stronger enemies in the game.

Lastly, the best feature is that you will insta-kill any fire-based enemy in the game if you hit them with a frost weapon. No matter how much HO they have, one hit from any frost weapon in Zelda BOTW, and they will die.