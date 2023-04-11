Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Sha Warvo Shrine Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, the Sha Warvo Shrine summons those players who seek adventure and discovery. This Shrine presents a unique trial that demands sharp observation and quick wit in the shape of ‘Path of Hidden Winds.

This guide will help you navigate the treacherous path to the Shrine’s monk, uncovering the secrets and treasures along the way. So let us take you on a thrilling journey to the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sha Warvo Shrine.

Zelda BOTW Sha Warvo Shrine location

Region: Tabantha Tower

You will find this Shrine by heading to the location shown on the map above. This location is northwest of the Rito Village in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Sha Warvo shrine walkthrough

Start your journey through the Sha Warvo shrine in Zelda BOTW by walking until the end of the flat pathway in the beginning, and reach the first updraft.

Paraglide the first and second updrafts where upward air currents are visible until you see a guardian Scout on your left platform. Land on the spot, immediately take him out and then get to the treasure chest to explore it. Uncover it to get a Purple Rupee in Zelda BOTW.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Now use the air currents of the next updraft to land on the moveable platform. Wait until it reaches the ladder, which you need to climb.

After climbing to the large platform, paraglide again using the updraft. Keep moving upwards and look for the hidden updraft inside the pillar. This is probably the “Path of Hidden Wind” mentioned in the Shrine subtitle in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Use the air current to fly toward the right of the pillar top, where the second treasure chest is. Land on the small platform to explore the chest and receive the knight’s Bow.

Move back to the hidden updraft and glide to the visible shrine platform. Finally, when you reach the monk, you will receive the ultimate reward, i.e., the Spirit Orb.