Zelda Breath of the Wild Tabantha Tower is one of the ancient structures erected with the help of Sheikah technology. These towers act as vintage points and contain information about the area around them.

If someone possesses the Sheikha slate, they can extract all the data of the towers’ surrounding areas by placing it on the tower’s pedestal. You can also teleport to the top of towers in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but you must climb and unlock the tower first.

Activating the Tabantha tower after reaching its top is a mini-quest in Zelda Breath of the Wild. This guide will guide you on how to find and climb the Tabantha tower in Zelda BOTW.

How to get to Tabantha Tower in Zelda BOTW

Tabantha Tower is located south of the Hebra Region and East of Central Hyrule. The exact location of Tabantha Tower is to the East of Mount Rhoam and Northwest of Tabantha. It is on the top of Nero Hill, and don’t forget to bring some warm clothes before attempting to climb this tower. Tabantha Tower is on top of a rocky cliff and is infested with blight.

How to climb Tabantha Tower in Zelda Breath of the Wild

Climbing Tabantha Tower is tricky due to all the blight around and on it. Blight will stop you after a few steps if you try to climb the tower directly. There is no gap to move forward. There are two ways to climb this tower quickly, and we will be discussing both.

Method 1 – The Daredevil Way

There are four pillars around Tabantha Tower. The tallest one is infested with blight, and there is no way to climb it. Go back and stand on top of a rock facing this pillar. Jump towards it and glide to reach the base of the pillar.

Link will take some damage for encountering the blight, but it will save you a lot of time. Climb this pillar and jump towards the Tabantha Tower in Zelda BOTW. It is a straightforward climb from there to the top.

Method 2 – The Logical Way

Calamity Ganon’s eyes always control blight. Search for the eyes in the area. Climb the straight tower, without blight, and look towards the base of the tallest one. You will find an eye hidden there. Either shoot it with arrows from afar or go near it to throw some bombs at it.

Cleaning the blight will make the pillar fall towards the Zelda BOTW Tabantha Tower. The blight was holding the pillar upright, and now it will lean against the Tabantha Tower. Climb it to reach the area of Tabantha Tower, free of Ganon’s blight.

All you have to do now is climb to the top of the Tabantha Tower. Activate the Tabantha Tower to distill information about the area and unlock the locations of the surrounding shrines in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild gives you many options to approach and solve a problem. You can attempt to reach and activate the Tabantha tower using our guide or try a different plan of your design.