Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Sasa Kai Shrine Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Sasa Kai is one of the 42 shrines the player must reveal to access. This Shrine is also one of the 6 shrines that the player comes across in the Gerudo Highland Region. Our Legend of Zelda BOTW guide will help you to find and beat the Sasa Kai Shrine.

Sasa Kai Shrine location

You can initiate your Zelda BOTW Sasa Kai Shrine journey on a cliff. This cliff can be observed from the Gerudo Tower by looking in the Southwest direction.

Sasa Kai Shrine is not already available in the game. First, you have to complete a trial to reveal the Shrine. The trial is called “Sign of the Shadows.”

To get this trial, head to the top of Zelda Breath of the Wild Gerudo Tower. You will find Kaas playing music there. Speak with Kaas, and he will sing a song for you.

First, light a fire and wait till noon on the tower. You can see an orange platform on the cliff next to the tower. You have to wait till the tower’s shadow falls on the platform. When it is about to fall. Get to the platform.

Stand on the platform and wait for the shadow to align with the platform. When it does, look at the top of the tower and shoot a fire arrow. This will complete the trial and reveal the Sasa Kai shrine in Zelda BOTW next to the platform.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Sasa Kai Shrine walkthrough

In Zelda BOTW Sasa Kai Shrine, you must complete a combat trial instead of a puzzle trial. The trial is referred to as “A Modest Test Of Strength.” Head into the battle arena. Here, you will fight a Guardian Scout III. He holds a spear and a sword and has 1500HP.

Initially, he might chase you, poke you with a spear, and hit you with his sword in the Zelda BOTW Sasa Kai shrine. Just run around to avoid this. Then he will spin both of his weapons at you with pace. Hide behind a pillar to avoid this attack, and when he gets hit by the pillar, he gets dizzy, providing you an excellent chance to strike him.

When his health is half depleted in the second phase, he will anchor to the ground and spin its laser all around for a while. Avoid this attack by keeping your distance or by hiding behind a pillar. If you get into this attack, you might die because it is difficult to get out of this or counter it.

In the last phase, when his health is almost over, he will shoot powerful laser pulses at you. The best way to fight the Guardian Scout III in Zelda Breath of the Wild is to run around him often to avoid his attack, and when he pulls its weapon to attack you, then attack him.

Also, you can fire ice arrows to freeze him for a while and break his attack. Then shoot fire arrows to deal critical damage to him.

When you kill him, head into the next room. Open the chest in the Shrine first to acquire Frostblade in Zelda BOTW. Then go to the site of Sasa Kai Monk and interact with him. This will grant you a spirit orb.

This is a simple way to beat the Sasa Kai Shrine in Zelda BOTW.